Lindsey Graham In 2016: Trump's A "Kook." Lindsey Graham In 2017: Why Is The Media Is Labeling Trump A "Kook."
::"America the Beautiful" plays in the background::
Feb. 17, 2016. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Donald Trump: "I'm not going to try to get into the mind of Donald Trump because I don't think there's a whole lot of space there. I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office."
Oct. 9, 2017. Graham and Trump play a round of golf.
Nov. 30, 2017. Graham: "I’m concerned by the media’s attempt to label Trump as a kook or not fit to be President."
¯\_(ツ)_/¯
-
