BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Lindsey Graham In 2016: Trump's A "Kook." Lindsey Graham In 2017: Why Is The Media Is Labeling Trump A "Kook."

news

Lindsey Graham In 2016: Trump's A "Kook." Lindsey Graham In 2017: Why Is The Media Is Labeling Trump A "Kook."

::"America the Beautiful" plays in the background::

By Tom Namako

Headshot of Tom Namako

Tom Namako

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 1, 2017, at 8:49 a.m. ET

Feb. 17, 2016. South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham on Donald Trump: "I'm not going to try to get into the mind of Donald Trump because I don't think there's a whole lot of space there. I think he's a kook. I think he's crazy. I think he's unfit for office."

Oct. 9, 2017. Graham and Trump play a round of golf.

Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today. President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions!
Lindsey Graham @LindseyGrahamSC

Really enjoyed a round of golf with President @realDonaldTrump today. President Trump shot a 73 in windy and wet conditions!

Reply Retweet Favorite

They played again later.

Nov. 30, 2017. Graham: "I’m concerned by the media’s attempt to label Trump as a kook or not fit to be President."

Lindsey Graham today: I’m concerned by the media’s attempt to label Trump as a kook or not fit to be President. Li… https://t.co/uCrTwYqvtv
The Lead CNN @TheLeadCNN

Lindsey Graham today: I’m concerned by the media’s attempt to label Trump as a kook or not fit to be President. Li… https://t.co/uCrTwYqvtv

Reply Retweet Favorite

¯\_(ツ)_/¯

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT