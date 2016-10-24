BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Joe Scarborough Made A Music Video About Gary Johnson And It's, Well...Just Watch It

news

Joe Scarborough Made A Music Video About Gary Johnson And It's, Well...Just Watch It

"Holy hell-oooooo"

By Tom Namako

Headshot of Tom Namako

Tom Namako

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on October 24, 2016, at 1:29 p.m. ET

Posted on October 24, 2016, at 1:23 p.m. ET

In case you needed further proof that you can, in fact, beat a dead horse, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough made a music video about Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for president who essentially ended his political career on Scarborough's morning show.

In September Morning Joe journalist Mike Barnicle asked Johnson what he would do about the besieged city of Aleppo, in Syria. Johnson's response? "And what is Aleppo?"

.@mikebarnicle: What would you do, if you were elected, about Aleppo? @GovGaryJohnson: And what is Aleppo? https://t.co/ZbqO5RAEsk
Morning Joe @Morning_Joe

.@mikebarnicle: What would you do, if you were elected, about Aleppo? @GovGaryJohnson: And what is Aleppo? https://t.co/ZbqO5RAEsk

Reply Retweet Favorite

(Later that month Johnson had another "Aleppo moment" on MSNBC when he couldn't name a single world leader, which led Scarborough to ask, "Does he not watch TV? You can smoke pot and listen to the radio at the same time!”)

And now Scarborough — who plays in a band on the side — took this to its logical conclusion and wrote a song about Johnson:

video-cdn.buzzfeed.com

15 days left, everyone. 15 days.

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT