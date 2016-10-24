Joe Scarborough Made A Music Video About Gary Johnson And It's, Well...Just Watch It
"Holy hell-oooooo"
In case you needed further proof that you can, in fact, beat a dead horse, MSNBC's Joe Scarborough made a music video about Gary Johnson, the Libertarian candidate for president who essentially ended his political career on Scarborough's morning show.
In September Morning Joe journalist Mike Barnicle asked Johnson what he would do about the besieged city of Aleppo, in Syria. Johnson's response? "And what is Aleppo?"
And now Scarborough — who plays in a band on the side — took this to its logical conclusion and wrote a song about Johnson:
15 days left, everyone. 15 days.
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.