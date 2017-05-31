How Do You Correctly Pronounce "Covfefe"?
An investigation. A poll. An investigative poll.
Early Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted the ~word~ covfefe — then left it up for six hours, then took it down, then tried to joke about it.
Oops. Something went wrong. Please try again later
Looks like we are having a problem on the server.
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
vote votes
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.