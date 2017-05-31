BuzzFeed News

How Do You Correctly Pronounce "Covfefe"?

How Do You Correctly Pronounce "Covfefe"?

An investigation. A poll. An investigative poll.

By Tom Namako

Tom Namako

Posted on May 31, 2017, at 8:42 a.m. ET

Early Wednesday morning, Trump tweeted the ~word~ covfefe — then left it up for six hours, then took it down, then tried to joke about it.

Sean Gallup / Getty Images

Everyone is losing it trying to understand what it all means. But let's back it up here and ask:

  1. Correct
    Incorrect
    COV-fee-fee
    Correct
    Incorrect
    cov-feff
    Correct
    Incorrect
    cov-fef-ay&nbsp;
    Correct
    Incorrect
    cov-fehf’
    Correct
    Incorrect
    covfehf
    Correct
    Incorrect
    cove-feef
    Correct
    Incorrect
    cov fe-fe
    Correct
    Incorrect
    cøbh-faïf
    Correct
    Incorrect
    coh-fay-fay
    Correct
    Incorrect
    just cough
  1.  
    vote votes
  2.  
    vote votes
  3.  
    vote votes
  4.  
    vote votes
  5.  
    vote votes
  6.  
    vote votes
  7.  
    vote votes
  8.  
    vote votes
  9.  
    vote votes
  10.  
    vote votes
