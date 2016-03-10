Here Is Donald Trump Saying "Islam Hates Us"

"Islam hates us," Republican presidential frontrunner Donald Trump told CNN on Wednesday evening.

Here's the transcript:

Trump: I think Islam hates us. There's something there, there's a tremendous hatred there. There's a tremendous hatred. We have to get to the bottom of it. There is an unbelievable hatred of us...

Anderson Cooper: In Islam itself?

Trump: ... you're going to have to figure that out, OK? You'll get another Pulitzer. Right. But there is a tremendous hatred. And we have to be very vigilant, we have to be very careful, and we can't allow people coming into this country who have this hatred of the United States.