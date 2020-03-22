German Chancellor Angela Merkel Has Been Quarantined After Her Doctor Tested Positive For The Coronavirus

The journalists at BuzzFeed News are proud to bring you trustworthy and relevant reporting about the coronavirus. To help keep this news free, become a member and sign up for our newsletter, Outbreak Today .

German Chancellor Angela Merkel has been quarantined after a doctor who gave her a vaccine tested positive for the coronavirus, her spokesperson said Sunday.

Steffen Seibert, her spokesperson, said Merkel got a pneumococcal infection vaccine on Friday as a precautionary measure. On Sunday, she was informed that the doctor had tested positive for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus, and she will now undergo regular testing herself.



Not long before Sunday's announcement, Merkel, 65, held a news conference to detail new restrictions meant to slow the spread of virus in Germany, including limiting public gatherings to two people.

As of Sunday evening local time, the results of Merkel's test had not come back, the spokesman said. She would continue her official duties from quarantine at home, he added.

On Thursday, Monaco announced that Prince Albert II tested positive for COVID-19, making him the first head of state to publicly announce he has the disease.

President Donald Trump and Vice President Mike Pence have also been tested, and their results were negative.