Everything Is Fine For These Three Happy Guys On A Golf Trip

It's FINE.

By Tom Namako

Posted on September 28, 2017, at 1:23 p.m. ET

Everything is fine for these guys.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Just tellin' some jokes, haha, funny times.

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Just waving to some friends.

Sam Greenwood / Getty Images

Saying hi, how ya doing? Oh, I'm fine!

Julio Cortez / AP
Just palling around in the sun.

Julio Cortez / AP

The nice, warm, sun.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Spotting balloons, falling from the sky.

Rob Carr / Getty Images

Just having a great, fine, time.

Julio Cortez / AP

(They were at the Presidents Cup golf outing in Jersey City.)

