Everything Is Fine For These Three Happy Guys On A Golf Trip
It's FINE.
Everything is fine for these guys.
Just tellin' some jokes, haha, funny times.
Just waving to some friends.
Saying hi, how ya doing? Oh, I'm fine!
ADVERTISEMENT
Just palling around in the sun.
The nice, warm, sun.
Spotting balloons, falling from the sky.
Just having a great, fine, time.
(They were at the Presidents Cup golf outing in Jersey City.)
-
Tom Namako is the head of breaking news for BuzzFeed News and is based in New York. Contact this editor at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Contact Tom Namako at tom.namako@buzzfeed.com.
Got a confidential tip? Submit it here.