Here's Some Of What President Trump Actually Said At The National Prayer Breakfast

Our republic was formed on the basis that freedom is not a gift from government, but freedom is a gift from God. It was the great Thomas Jefferson who said that God gave us life, gave us liberty. Jefferson asked, "Can the liberties of a nation be secured when we have removed a conviction that these liberties are the gift of God?" Among those freedoms is the right to worship according to our own beliefs. That is why I will get rid of and totally destroy the Johnson Amendment and allow our representatives of faith to speak freely and without fear of retribution. I will do that. Remember.

Freedom of religion is a sacred right, but also a right under threat all around us, and the world is under serious, serious threat in so many different ways, and I've never seen it so much and so openly since I took the position of president. The world is in trouble, but we're going to straighten it out. That's what I do, I fix things. We're going to straighten it out. Believe me.