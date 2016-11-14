Donald Trump And His Son Dismiss Post-Election Fears Among Muslims And Black People

"I think the fears, you know, while they may be there, some fabricated, some not — are totally unfounded," Donald Trump Jr. said on 60 Minutes .

President-elect Donald Trump and his son, Donald Trump Jr., seemed to dismiss fears among Muslims and black people concerning a Trump presidency during an interview with CBS's 60 Minutes on Sunday night.

Reporter Lesley Stahl asked Trump and his son, "A lot of people are afraid. They're really afraid. African-Americans think there’s a target on their back. Muslims are terrified." She was referring, in part, to Trump's racially charged rhetoric on the campaign trail, his pledges to ban Muslims from entering the US, and a seeming outpouring of racist incidents nationwide since his election, some in his name.

The president-elect said it was horrible "if" it was happening, and blamed the media.

"I think it's horrible if that's happening," he said. "I think it's built up by the press because, frankly, they'll take every single little incident that they can find in this country, which could've been there before. If I weren't even around doing this, and they'll make into an event because that's the way the press is."



Trump's son said the fear were "unfounded."

"I think the fears, you know, while they may be there, some fabricated, some not — are totally unfounded," he said.

Trump did tell those engaging in harassment to stop. "I would say don't do it, that's terrible, because I'm going to bring this country together,” Trump said. "And I say, 'Stop it.' If it — if it helps. I will say this, and I will say right to the cameras: Stop it."