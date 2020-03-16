The CDC Said Gatherings Of More Than 50 People Should Be Canceled Because Of The Coronavirus

The Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on March 15 in Los Angeles.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Sunday said that all gatherings — including weddings, religious services, and concerts — should be canceled as the US battles the coronavirus pandemic.

"Examples of large events and mass gatherings include conferences, festivals, parades, concerts, sporting events, weddings, and other types of assemblies. These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals," the CDC said.

The cancelations should happen for the next 8 weeks, the CDC said.

The recommendation doesn't apply to the daily "operation of organizations such as schools, institutes of higher learning, or businesses."

The recommendation could have widespread implications. "These events can be planned not only by organizations and communities but also by individuals," the CDC said, which captures parties, family events, religious assemblies, movie theaters, restaurants, bars, and much more.

Interestingly, the US Senate is set to convene on Monday.

Some models suggest the coronavirus could spread to millions in the US. Public health officials have said social distancing is one of the best ways to stop transmission, especially since people can spread the disease even if they don't show symptoms.