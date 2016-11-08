Congrats, You've Made It To Election Day! Here's What To Expect

Joshua Lott / AFP / Getty Images

* Use our guide to find your polling place and any requirements. Thirteen states — Alabama, Connecticut, Delaware, Kentucky, Michigan, Missouri, New Hampshire, Oregon, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, South Carolina, New York, and Virginia — don't have early voting, and most of those people will hit the voting booths for the first time today.

* Important: Here are the rules for voting booth selfies. (It's illegal in 18 states! That's Alabama, Alaska, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Massachusetts, Michigan, Mississippi, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, New York, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, and Wisconsin.)

* And here's a neat gizmo BuzzFeed News made to determine if your county can predict the election outcome. 🔮