Christine Blasey Ford Says She Will Testify About Brett Kavanaugh Allegedly Sexually Assaulting Her

After a week of tense negotiations, Christine Blasey Ford says she will share her "firsthand knowledge" with Senate Judiciary Committee about Brett Kavanaugh.

Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images, Alex Wong / Getty Images

Christine Blasey Ford, the research psychologist who says Supreme Court nominee Brett Kavanaugh sexually assaulted her in high school, said Saturday she will testify about the incident to the Senate Judiciary Committee. Ford and her lawyers have been locked in a week of tense and heated public negotiation with the committee and its chair, Sen. Chuck Grassley, over the terms of her testimony — which are still apparently ongoing. "Dr. Ford accepts the Committee's request to provide her first-hand knowledge of Brett Kavanaugh's sexual misconduct next week. Although many aspects of the proposal you provided via email, on September 21, 2018, at 2:33 p.m., are fundamentally inconsistent with the Committee's promise of a fair, impartial investigation into her allegations, and we are disappointed with the leaks and the bullying that have tainted the process, we are hopeful that we can reach an agreement on the details," Ford's lawyers wrote Saturday, asking to continue negotiations Saturday afternoon.

The White House didn't respond to a request for comment. Ford's testimony — whenever it is is scheduled — is sure to rivet Washington and the nation, a moment where it feels like everyone will be watching. At stake for Kavanaugh is a lifetime appointment to one of the most powerful positions in the country, filling a seat that could lean the Supreme Court in a conservative direction for an unknown number of years. Ford's scheduled testimony has drawn parallels to Anita Hill's in 1991, after President George H. W. Bush nominated Clarence Thomas to the Supreme Court. After Senate Judiciary hearings were concluded, they were reopened so Hill could testify that Thomas sexually harassed her while they both worked in federal government jobs. Thomas was confirmed, and for years Hill's credibility was questioned and defended. Joe Biden, the leading Democrat on the committee at the time, is still trying to justify his widely-criticized performance at the Hill hearings to this day.

Anonymous / AP Anita Hill

But Ford's testimony will come in a much different time, in the #MeToo era. The Judiciary Committee's Republican members — all white men — are acutely aware of this and have considered hiring a woman lawyer to question Ford. This hasn't stopped President Donald Trump, though. After largely praising Kavanaugh's character and avoiding comment on Ford — to the relief of his staff — Trump abruptly changed tactics in a series of tweets on Friday and attacked her credibility. "I have no doubt that, if the attack on Dr. Ford was as bad as she says, charges would have been immediately filed with local Law Enforcement Authorities by either her or her loving parents. I ask that she bring those filings forward so that we can learn date, time, and place!" Trump tweeted.

Ford, 51, a professor at Palo Alto University, said on Sept. 16 that during a house party in Maryland in 1982, Kavanaugh — whom she described as "stumbling drunk" — pinned her to a bed, groped her, tried to remove her clothes, and put his hand over her mouth to stop her from screaming.

"I thought he might inadvertently kill me,” Ford told the Washington Post. “He was trying to attack me and remove my clothing.” She said she was only able to break free when another person in the room jumped on Kavanaugh.

Bill Clark / AP Protesters supporting Christine Blasey Ford are arrested by U.S. Capitol Police