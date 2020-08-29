 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

Hollywood, Celebrities, Sports Stars, Politicians, And More Are Mourning The Death Of Chadwick Boseman

Trending

Utilizamos cookies, próprios e de terceiros, que o reconhecem e identificam como um usuário único, para garantir a melhor experiência de navegação, personalizar conteúdo e anúncios, e melhorar o desempenho do nosso site e serviços. Esses Cookies nos permitem coletar alguns dados pessoais sobre você, como sua ID exclusiva atribuída ao seu dispositivo, endereço de IP, tipo de dispositivo e navegador, conteúdos visualizados ou outras ações realizadas usando nossos serviços, país e idioma selecionados, entre outros. Para saber mais sobre nossa política de cookies, acesse link.

Caso não concorde com o uso cookies dessa forma, você deverá ajustar as configurações de seu navegador ou deixar de acessar o nosso site e serviços. Ao continuar com a navegação em nosso site, você aceita o uso de cookies.

Hollywood, Celebrities, Sports Stars, Politicians, And More Are Mourning The Death Of Chadwick Boseman

"In power. Eternally in power."

By Tom Namako

Picture of Tom Namako Tom Namako BuzzFeed News Reporter

Last updated on August 29, 2020, at 12:26 a.m. ET

Posted on August 28, 2020, at 11:45 p.m. ET

Chadwick Boseman, the star of Black Panther, 42, and other blockbuster movies, died on Friday after a diagnosis of colon cancer in 2016.

"A true fighter, Chadwick preserved through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," a statement on his Twitter account read. "It was the honor of his career to bring to life King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Beyond the Marvel Universe, Boseman was beloved for playing Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film 42, Thurgood Marshall in 2016's Marshall, and most recently the character Stormin' Norman in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods which premiered on Netflix in 2020.

“The absolute pinnacle of our profession is not fame, fortune or accolades. It is the simple act of touching someone’s heart, nourishing their soul and giving voice and meaning to our hopes and dreams," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. “Chadwick soared far above those heights inspiring a thousand possibilities in the minds of our children while elevating our culture. He exemplified the best of storytelling and the best of who we can be leaving a lasting legacy that sustains us. Rest in peace.”

Hollywood, celebrities, politicians, sports figures, and more mourned his death Friday night with moving messages on social media.

Marvel Studios

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.
Marvel Studios @MarvelStudios

Our hearts are broken and our thoughts are with Chadwick Boseman’s family. Your legacy will live on forever. Rest In Peace.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ava DuVernay

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so.
Ava DuVernay @ava

May you have a beautiful return, King. We will miss you so.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Octavia Spencer


Jordan Peele

This is a crushing blow.
Jordan Peele @JordanPeele

This is a crushing blow.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Brie Larson

💔
Brie Larson @brielarson

💔

Reply Retweet Favorite

Jeffrey Wright

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o
Jeffrey Wright @jfreewright

This brother right here. Wow. No words. This life. https://t.co/tjHTMzLi9o

Reply Retweet Favorite

DC Comics

To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick.
DC @DCComics

To a hero who transcends universes. Wakanda Forever. Rest in Power Chadwick.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Sterling Brown

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq
Sterling K Brown @SterlingKBrown

I don’t have words. Rest In Peace, Bruh. Thank you for all you did while you were here. Thank you for being a friend. You are loved. You will be missed. 🤜🏿🤛🏿 https://t.co/8rK4dWmorq

Reply Retweet Favorite


Bernice King

We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders. Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman
Be A King @BerniceKing

We never know what people are enduring. Humans...we are wonders. Thank you, Chadwick, for gifting us with your greatness in the midst of a painful struggle. #ChadwickBoseman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Barry Jenkins

In power Eternally in power
Barry Jenkins @BarryJenkins

In power Eternally in power

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mark Ruffalo

@chadwickboseman It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.
Mark Ruffalo @MarkRuffalo

@chadwickboseman It was the highest honor getting to work with you and getting to know you. What a generous and sincere human being. You believed in the sacred nature of the work and gave your all. Much love to your family. And much love from all of us left here.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Dwayne Wade

Rest in Heaven 👑 https://t.co/3kDVUvdjEY
DWade @DwyaneWade

Rest in Heaven 👑 https://t.co/3kDVUvdjEY

Reply Retweet Favorite

The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.
The Academy @TheAcademy

An immeasurable loss. From "Black Panther" to "Da 5 Bloods," Chadwick Boseman brought strength and light to the screen, every time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Mariah Carey

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq
Mariah Carey @MariahCarey

This is heartbreaking. Thank you for persevering through it all. You leave behind an incredible body of work and an inspiring legacy. Rest in power. Chadwick Forever. https://t.co/grXopcMLCq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Robert Iger

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes,
Robert Iger @RobertIger

We are all heartbroken by the tragic loss of #chadwickboseman -- an extraordinary talent, and one of the most gentle and giving souls I have ever met. He brought enormous strength, dignity and depth to his groundbreaking role of Black Panther; shattering myths and stereotypes,

Reply Retweet Favorite

Ryan Reynolds

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.
Ryan Reynolds @VancityReynolds

Such a brutal loss. RIP, Chadwick.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Martin Lawrence

I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace.
Martin Lawrence @realmartymar

I am beyond shocked to hear of the passing of Chadwick Boseman. He had an amazing energy that you could feel when you were with him. Much love and prayers to his family. May he Rest In Peace.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kevin Hart

LeBron James

Joe Biden

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.
Joe Biden @JoeBiden

The true power of @ChadwickBoseman was bigger than anything we saw on screen. From the Black Panther to Jackie Robinson, he inspired generations and showed them they can be anything they want — even super heroes. Jill and I are praying for his loved ones at this difficult time.

Reply Retweet Favorite

Halle Berry

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman
Halle Berry @halleberry

Here’s to an incredible man with immeasurable talent, who leaned into life regardless of his personal battles. You never truly know what the people around you might be going through - treat them with kindness and cherish every minute you have together. RIP #ChadwickBoseman

Reply Retweet Favorite


Chris Evans

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙
Chris Evans @ChrisEvans

I’m absolutely devastated. This is beyond heartbreaking. Chadwick was special. A true original. He was a deeply committed and constantly curious artist. He had so much amazing work still left to create. I’m endlessly grateful for our friendship. Rest in power, King💙

Reply Retweet Favorite

Gabrielle Union

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM
Gabrielle Union @itsgabrielleu

Truly a gentleman superstar on screen and in life. Pure excellence and class and grace. https://t.co/yTCGrwZaJM

Reply Retweet Favorite


Kerry Washington

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq
kerry washington @kerrywashington

A warrior of light til the very end. A true king. I am without words. May he rise in power. https://t.co/50nfbvZpAq

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kendrick Sampson

Chadwick Boseman, I pray you are at peace. I’m heartbroken you’re gone but I’m grateful you got the fuck out of here. I know you are in a better place - a place of power. ✊🏽You are now among our ancestors. Thank you for your essence. Thank you for your presence. #ChadwickBoseman
Kendrick Sampson @kendrick38

Chadwick Boseman, I pray you are at peace. I’m heartbroken you’re gone but I’m grateful you got the fuck out of here. I know you are in a better place - a place of power. ✊🏽You are now among our ancestors. Thank you for your essence. Thank you for your presence. #ChadwickBoseman

Reply Retweet Favorite

Kamala Harris

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.
Kamala Harris @KamalaHarris

Heartbroken. My friend and fellow Bison Chadwick Boseman was brilliant, kind, learned, and humble. He left too early but his life made a difference. Sending my sincere condolences to his family.

Reply Retweet Favorite




ADVERTISEMENT