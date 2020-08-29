Hollywood, Celebrities, Sports Stars, Politicians, And More Are Mourning The Death Of Chadwick Boseman

Chadwick Boseman, the star of Black Panther, 42, and other blockbuster movies, died on Friday after a diagnosis of colon cancer in 2016.

"A true fighter, Chadwick preserved through it all, and brought you many of the films you have come to love so much," a statement on his Twitter account read. "It was the honor of his career to bring to life King T'Challa to life in Black Panther."

Beyond the Marvel Universe, Boseman was beloved for playing Jackie Robinson in the 2013 film 42, Thurgood Marshall in 2016's Marshall, and most recently the character Stormin' Norman in Spike Lee's Da 5 Bloods which premiered on Netflix in 2020.

“The absolute pinnacle of our profession is not fame, fortune or accolades. It is the simple act of touching someone’s heart, nourishing their soul and giving voice and meaning to our hopes and dreams," SAG-AFTRA President Gabrielle Carteris said in a statement. “Chadwick soared far above those heights inspiring a thousand possibilities in the minds of our children while elevating our culture. He exemplified the best of storytelling and the best of who we can be leaving a lasting legacy that sustains us. Rest in peace.”

Hollywood, celebrities, politicians, sports figures, and more mourned his death Friday night with moving messages on social media.