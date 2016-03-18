Belgian Prosectors Say Accomplice Of Paris Attack Suspect Still On The Run

Prosecutors said they had used DNA testing to identify an accomplice of Salah Abdeslam. They named the man as Najim Laachraoui, 24.

Belgian prosecutors have said they have identified an accomplice of arrested Paris attacks suspect Salah Abdeslam.

Prosecutors named the man as Najim Laachraoui, 24, and said he remained on the run. They said he was also known by the alias Soufiane Kayal.

In a statement, they said he had been using false ID and that his DNA had been found in houses used by the suspected jihadi network.

The statement came a day after Abdeslam's lawyer said he plans to sue a French prosecutor after it was claimed Abdeslam had initially planned to be a suicide bomber before changing his mind.

Abdeslam's Belgian lawyer said Sunday that he plans to take legal action against a French prosecutor, accusing him of breaching the confidentiality of the investigation into the deadly Nov. 13 rampage in Paris.

The lawyer, Sven Mary, said Sunday that part of the press conference given Saturday by Paris prosecutor François Molins was "a violation. It's a fault, and I cannot let it go unchallenged," the Associated Press reported.

Molins said Abdeslam told Belgian officials he had "wanted to blow himself up at the Stade de France" but changed his mind at the last minute.

Molins said Abdeslam told Belgian investigators he had left behind his suicide vest the night of Nov. 13 after he drove the other attackers to Paris, according to the Associated Press.

Abdeslam did not explain his reason for leaving the attack, Molins said. Now Abdeslam's lawyer had accused Molins of breaching the confidentiality of the investigation.

Abdeslam, captured Friday in a police raid in Brussels, was charged Saturday with "terrorist murder" by Belgian authorities.

Belgian Prime Minister Charles Michel, speaking to reporters with French President François Hollande, confirmed that Abdeslam, a French national, had been captured in the raid, along with two other suspects who were not identified.

Police faced "armed resistance," but were able to neutralize three suspects, including Abdeslam, Michel said, adding that two of the suspects were injured.