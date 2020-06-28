One Person Was Killed When A Man Opened Fire On A Protest For Breonna Taylor

One person was killed and another injured Saturday when a man opened fire in a Louisville park where people had gathered to protest the police killing of Breonna Taylor.

Police have not yet said if anyone has been arrested.

A Facebook live video shows a white man walking along the outskirts of Jefferson Square Park around 8:59 p.m. when he pulled out what appeared to be a handgun, aimed, and fired into the encampment demonstrators had set up. People scrambled and dove for cover behind low walls.

In the grainy video, the man appears to be wearing black shorts, a purple tank top, and a black-and-white bandana.

The video then shows protesters forming a protective barrier around a man laying on the ground as someone delivers chest compressions. About 4 minutes and 45 seconds after the shooting, an employee from the sheriff's department was seen administering CPR. There was blood on the concrete around the man.

Louisville police later said the man died and that another person was injured.

"Just about 9 p.m., there were reports of shots fired in Jefferson Square Park. Calls then came in that Sheriff’s Department personnel were in the park performing life-saving measures on a male who eventually died at the scene," police tweeted Saturday night.

"A short time later, we got a report of another shooting victim at the Hall of Justice. That person was taken to University Hospital with non-life threatening injuries," police added.

On Sunday morning, police said they were clearing the park "and it will stay cleared."

"Peaceful gatherings can continue during the day, but we will not allow people to stay overnight," they wrote. "No tents of any kind will be allowed at any time of day."

Louisville Mayor Greg Fischer said we was "deeply saddened by the violence that erupted in Jefferson Square Park tonight, where those who have been voicing their concerns have been gathered. It is a tragedy that this area of peaceful protest is now a crime scene."



Taylor, 26, was an EMT who was shot and killed in March when police barged into her home on a "no knock" warrant. Startled, Taylor and her boyfriend thought they were being burglarized. Her boyfriend fired a single gunshot, and then police and opened fire, hitting Taylor eight times.

This is a developing news story. Check back for updates or follow BuzzFeed News on Twitter.