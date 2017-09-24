These Fox Football Announcers Just Blasted Trump's National Anthem Comments

Hall of Fame quarterback and FOX NFL anchor Terry Bradshaw ripped into President Trump for saying players who protest the National Anthem should be fired.



"It's hard to believe I'm going to say something about the mow powerful man in the greatest country of the world. I was somewhat surprised that the president came out attacking NFL players for them exercising the freedom of speech," Bradshaw began the Fox NFL Sunday broadcast in a rare commentary on political matters.



"While I don't condone the protest during our national anthem, this is America. If our country stands for anything, folks, what, it's freedom. People die for that freedom. I'm not sure if our president understands those rights, that every American has the right to speak out and also to protest," he said.

"Believe me, these athletes do love this great country of ours, personally I think our president should concentrate on serious issues like North Korea and health care rather than ripping into athletes and the NFL," he said.