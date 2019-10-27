ISIS Leader Abu Bakr Al-Baghdadi Killed Himself During A US Military Raid

Baghdadi's terror group took control of large areas of Syria and Iraq and carried out horrific attacks and murders. The group has since been significantly incapacitated.

Prakash Singh / AFP / Getty Images An effigy of Baghdadi is burned during a protest in New Delhi in 2017.

Abu Bakr al-Baghdadi, the elusive ISIS leader whose terror group organized and inspired horrific attacks that murdered people around the world, has died. Baghdadi was the target of a US military special operations raid in northern Syria, Newsweek first reported on Saturday night. "Something very big has just happened!" President Donald Trump tweeted earlier in the evening. Trump then announced Baghdadi's death in an address Sunday morning. US forces blasted their way into the compound, Trump said, killing and accepting the surrender of adults and children inside. The ISIS leader was cornered in a dead-end tunnel with three young children, then blew himself and the children up using a suicide vest, Trump said. Test results then confirmed the remains were his, Trump said. "He was a sick and depraved man, and now he's gone," Trump said. The US had Baghdadi under surveillance at the compound for several weeks, Trump said. No US personnel were killed in the operation, but they were greeted "with a lot of firepower," the president said. The president spoke for almost an hour on Sunday, describing Baghdadi as a coward and naming some of the Americans who died under his regime, including journalist James Foley and aid worker Kayla Mueller. Trump also rambled about other terrorists and falsely took credit for identifying Osama bin Laden as a threat ahead of the Sept. 11, 2001 attacks. Trump said he watched the operation from the White House situation room with Vice President Mike Pence and military leaders, "as though you were watching a movie."

Baghdadi's death came as Trump pulled US troops away from the Turkey-Syria border, leading to fears that the terror group could regain some strength after being significantly incapacitated. Mazloum Adbi, commander of the Kurdish-led Syrian Democratic Forces, tweeted "For five months there has been joint intel cooperation on the ground and accurate monitoring, until we achieved a joint operation to kill Abu Bakir al-Bagdadi." He also thanked Trump and the US Army.

Baghdadi declared a caliphate in June 2014. By late 2015 his terror group had reached the extent of its territorial control, holding large swaths of land from around Baghdad to Syria's border with Lebanon.

Under Baghdadi, ISIS earned a reputation for unconscionable brutality — including beheadings, terror attacks, kidnappings, and war crimes. The group placed captives in cages and slowly drowned or burned them to death; it pushed LGBT people off rooftops. It has uploaded some of these atrocities to social media in an effort to recruit extremists and religious zealots to its ranks and inspire similar attacks around the globe. News about Baghdadi's death — he is estimated to be about 47 or 48 years old — had been announced numerous times, though incorrectly, in the past. Last year, the US State Department put up a $25 million reward — raised from initial $10 million — for information leading to his capture.

A scholar of Islamic law who claimed blood lines tracing back to the Prophet Muhammad, Baghdadi took control of what was then known as the Islamic State of Iraq in May 2010. He oversaw the group's expansion into Syria as that country's civil war worsened, renaming his group in 2013 the Islamic State of Iraq and Syria and breaking with al-Qaeda and its Syrian affiliate, Jabhat al Nusra, over their insistence that his forces return to Iraq.

What role Baghdadi maintained in the daily operations of the Islamic State in his final days is unknown. Baghdadi was seen in a video message released in April 2019 — before that, he has not been seen by the public for about five years but was heard in some audio recordings.

Abaca Press / Sipa USA via AP A screen grab of a video of Baghdadi that was released on April 29, 2019.

In the video, Baghdadi referenced the terror group lost its grip on its final territorial stronghold, the village of Baghouz in Syria. Still, he vowed to fight on. “Our battle today is a war of attrition to harm the enemy, and they should know that jihad will continue until doomsday,” he said. An audio recording of his voice was released in September where he tried to boost his terror group's morale, saying "efforts must be redoubled."

As the founder of the so-called ISIS "caliphate," the symbolism of his death is likely to be bracing — and one that for the terror group could not come at a worse time as other key symbols of the caliphate have crumbled. Trump declared the end of the caliphate in March, even as troops were fighting for Baghouz at the time. ISIS surged to international prominence in June 2014 when it launched an offensive across the Syrian border, seizing Iraq's second-largest city, Mosul, then driving south almost to Baghdad. Three weeks later, on July 4, Baghdadi ascended the stairs to the minbar of the Great Mosque of al-Nuri in Mosul and declared the caliphate, calling on Muslims from across the globe to help ISIS build its hardline proto-state.

Reuters Tv / Reuters Baghdadi appeared in public three years ago to declare a caliphate.