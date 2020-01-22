 Skip To Content
BuzzFeed News Home Reporting To You

The “American Dirt” Drama Has Inspired Some Very Funny Tweets

Trending

The “American Dirt” Drama Has Inspired Some Very Funny Tweets

People are using the phrase "writing my Latino novel" to call out Latinx stereotypes in publishing and in books like American Dirt.

By Tomi Obaro

Picture of Tomi Obaro Tomi Obaro BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on January 22, 2020, at 4:49 p.m. ET

The new novel American Dirt by Jeanine Cummins has quickly become polarizing for reportedly perpetuating stereotypes about Mexicans. The phrase "writing my Latino novel" has started trending on Twitter as people take these tired tropes to task. Here are some of the funniest tweets:

1.

white people writing latinos in fics: i kissed my ten brothers and sisters goodbye and stepped out of my pueblo on the way to school. i blast gasolina in my headphones as i walk past the mariachi band. sometimes it’s hard para me to creer because i olvidar a switch languages
dani @jihyoskatara

white people writing latinos in fics: i kissed my ten brothers and sisters goodbye and stepped out of my pueblo on the way to school. i blast gasolina in my headphones as i walk past the mariachi band. sometimes it’s hard para me to creer because i olvidar a switch languages

Reply Retweet Favorite

2.

writing my Latino novel: "We fled late in the night, or /la noche/ as Mami calls it. I'm always embarrassed when Mami says shit like that, but I forgive her because she's one of eleven kids and is from /el barrio./ Anyway it was late at night, and Yolanda Saldivar was chasing us-
JP @jpbrammer

writing my Latino novel: "We fled late in the night, or /la noche/ as Mami calls it. I'm always embarrassed when Mami says shit like that, but I forgive her because she's one of eleven kids and is from /el barrio./ Anyway it was late at night, and Yolanda Saldivar was chasing us-

Reply Retweet Favorite

3.

Writing my Latino novel: I joined The Los Locos gang when I was a fetus. Later that day I sold heroin Chiclets at the border. My mother Frida Kahlo was a hitman for the cartels. Our home was a pyramid. I've never seen the beach. The Virgin of Guadalupe stole my lowrider. Again.
Mexican Judge @laloalcaraz

Writing my Latino novel: I joined The Los Locos gang when I was a fetus. Later that day I sold heroin Chiclets at the border. My mother Frida Kahlo was a hitman for the cartels. Our home was a pyramid. I've never seen the beach. The Virgin of Guadalupe stole my lowrider. Again.

Reply Retweet Favorite

4.

writing my latino novel: "I was spicy, you know how we are. 𝘔𝘐𝘌𝘙𝘋𝘈 I yelled, I always cursed in 𝘌𝘴𝘱𝘢ñ𝘰𝘭 when I was angry. anyways, it's taco tuesday. my great grandfather was pablo escobar and i'm crawling climbing over the wall as we speak. cocaine." https://t.co/kMc8q1DcND
claribel a. ortega @Claribel_Ortega

writing my latino novel: "I was spicy, you know how we are. 𝘔𝘐𝘌𝘙𝘋𝘈 I yelled, I always cursed in 𝘌𝘴𝘱𝘢ñ𝘰𝘭 when I was angry. anyways, it's taco tuesday. my great grandfather was pablo escobar and i'm crawling climbing over the wall as we speak. cocaine." https://t.co/kMc8q1DcND

Reply Retweet Favorite

5.

Writing my Latino novel: "I let the gringo unwrap me like a banana leaf. He resembles the conquistador who asked my ancestors the way east then stole their land. I let him plunder, spread my piernas like mayonesa. "Dame tu leche," he demands. He milks me, my language, mi lengua. https://t.co/q466bV0cl0
𝚑𝚒𝚜𝚙𝚊𝚗𝚒𝚌 𝚙𝚒𝚡𝚒𝚎 𝚍𝚛𝚎𝚊𝚖 𝚐𝚒𝚛𝚕 @mathewrodriguez

Writing my Latino novel: "I let the gringo unwrap me like a banana leaf. He resembles the conquistador who asked my ancestors the way east then stole their land. I let him plunder, spread my piernas like mayonesa. "Dame tu leche," he demands. He milks me, my language, mi lengua. https://t.co/q466bV0cl0

Reply Retweet Favorite

6.

Writing my Latino novel: “Bullets ring through the air. Mi aBuELa making arroz con pollo. I always watch Home Alone: Lost in New York when I’m sick. ‘Mijo, the volume is too high,’ she says in Spanish. More bullets. Merry Christmas ya filthy animal, he says. Feliz Navidad indeed” https://t.co/oU6gzdPEho
Zoraida Córdova @zlikeinzorro

Writing my Latino novel: “Bullets ring through the air. Mi aBuELa making arroz con pollo. I always watch Home Alone: Lost in New York when I’m sick. ‘Mijo, the volume is too high,’ she says in Spanish. More bullets. Merry Christmas ya filthy animal, he says. Feliz Navidad indeed” https://t.co/oU6gzdPEho

Reply Retweet Favorite


7.

Writing my Latino novel: "I bidi bidi bom bom'd to la tienda for Bustelo y fresh coconut. Papi walked out on us when I was a kid; he took mami's records, our money, and our Spanish. Mami doesn't speak Spanish anymore, and I'm going to be pressed about it for 240 pages." https://t.co/0NhxpkKvCS
Chris Gonzalez @livesinpages

Writing my Latino novel: "I bidi bidi bom bom'd to la tienda for Bustelo y fresh coconut. Papi walked out on us when I was a kid; he took mami's records, our money, and our Spanish. Mami doesn't speak Spanish anymore, and I'm going to be pressed about it for 240 pages." https://t.co/0NhxpkKvCS

Reply Retweet Favorite

8.

writing my Latino novel: "We used la flan to guide our path thru the noche. my milky white novia said "our love makes me taino too, we are all boriqua" i nodded waving my bandera, thanking celia cruz for azucar and guidance. i looked to the sky &amp; prayed to santo ricky martin. https://t.co/agWCEXZy7W
Gabby Rivera @QuirkyRican

writing my Latino novel: "We used la flan to guide our path thru the noche. my milky white novia said "our love makes me taino too, we are all boriqua" i nodded waving my bandera, thanking celia cruz for azucar and guidance. i looked to the sky &amp; prayed to santo ricky martin. https://t.co/agWCEXZy7W

Reply Retweet Favorite

9.

writing my latino novel: abuela greets me, the chancla hitting my skull like a kiss from my ancestors. "jaja," i laugh. i am like the cookie tin, i think, filled with secrets, filled with thread, unraveling. "a comer," abuela sings in her plaintive voz. "hay comida en la casa." https://t.co/8J1CDohbfr
ɥɔuʎq pᴉʌɐp 🍒 @soalexgoes

writing my latino novel: abuela greets me, the chancla hitting my skull like a kiss from my ancestors. "jaja," i laugh. i am like the cookie tin, i think, filled with secrets, filled with thread, unraveling. "a comer," abuela sings in her plaintive voz. "hay comida en la casa." https://t.co/8J1CDohbfr

Reply Retweet Favorite

10.

Writing my Latino novel: “I looked at my hands, stained rojo like the sangre of mi gente, and placed my tongue upon my fingers—the tongue of my ancestors; that kissed a white boy once; that screams AJUA! when La Chona comes on—and immersed it Hot Cheetos; the Hot Cheetos of pain” https://t.co/3Zv9GjZFga
Tijuana Maxx @byalexzaragoza

Writing my Latino novel: “I looked at my hands, stained rojo like the sangre of mi gente, and placed my tongue upon my fingers—the tongue of my ancestors; that kissed a white boy once; that screams AJUA! when La Chona comes on—and immersed it Hot Cheetos; the Hot Cheetos of pain” https://t.co/3Zv9GjZFga

Reply Retweet Favorite

11.

writing my Latino novel: Mami looked at me with ojos that burned like a habanero or the sun in the tropics, where things are caliente. Our Goya can piggy bank was down to its last centavos. That night we prayed to Don Francisco that he would pay la renta. https://t.co/Gko2Rrz71k
aléxandros! @bodega_gyro_ao

writing my Latino novel: Mami looked at me with ojos that burned like a habanero or the sun in the tropics, where things are caliente. Our Goya can piggy bank was down to its last centavos. That night we prayed to Don Francisco that he would pay la renta. https://t.co/Gko2Rrz71k

Reply Retweet Favorite

13.

writing my Latino novel: I never walk anywhere; I dance, salsa in my bones. I'm curvy and muy caliente. Mami says I remind her of abuela who was famously hot and abused on the isla. She's 100% the reason Mami only cooks and gets far away looks in her eyes these days. Dios mio. https://t.co/NeiYpUlbjb
marines @mynameismarines

writing my Latino novel: I never walk anywhere; I dance, salsa in my bones. I'm curvy and muy caliente. Mami says I remind her of abuela who was famously hot and abused on the isla. She's 100% the reason Mami only cooks and gets far away looks in her eyes these days. Dios mio. https://t.co/NeiYpUlbjb

Reply Retweet Favorite

14.

Writing my Latino novel: “Pero now, I had to choose. Get jumped into the gang or join my mami cleaning rich white peoples houses. I couldn't tell her I had a baby to think about, to protect. Then I heard the yelling, "LA MIGRA!!" and I got my chanclas, and ran. ” https://t.co/7yTOmfmxl6
Yolanda Machado @SassyMamainLA

Writing my Latino novel: “Pero now, I had to choose. Get jumped into the gang or join my mami cleaning rich white peoples houses. I couldn't tell her I had a baby to think about, to protect. Then I heard the yelling, "LA MIGRA!!" and I got my chanclas, and ran. ” https://t.co/7yTOmfmxl6

Reply Retweet Favorite

15.

Writing my Latino novel: Mi mami makes me cafe con leche, like the color of my skin. She kicks aside my Dragon Ball Z muñecos. I listen to Walter Mercado habalr. “Mucho, Mucho Amor” he says through the static. I wish my papi would say that to me. I want Goku to be my dad now. https://t.co/9mT7Jid6Rw
Christian Vega @Amadeus_CV

Writing my Latino novel: Mi mami makes me cafe con leche, like the color of my skin. She kicks aside my Dragon Ball Z muñecos. I listen to Walter Mercado habalr. “Mucho, Mucho Amor” he says through the static. I wish my papi would say that to me. I want Goku to be my dad now. https://t.co/9mT7Jid6Rw

Reply Retweet Favorite

16.

Writing my latino novel: El doctor was nervous when I was born because he knew Mexican babies came out with machetes and pistolas, so I was delivered behind a bullet proof ventana in the rancho. My calves were the size of cantaloupes from the drug smuggling I did in the womb.
Jerónimo Saldaña 🐜 @JeronimoSaldana

Writing my latino novel: El doctor was nervous when I was born because he knew Mexican babies came out with machetes and pistolas, so I was delivered behind a bullet proof ventana in the rancho. My calves were the size of cantaloupes from the drug smuggling I did in the womb.

Reply Retweet Favorite

ADVERTISEMENT