10 New And Upcoming TV Shows We Can’t Get Enough Of

Paramount’s Yellowstone premiered the same week as Succession, and while the latter has received a mass of critical acclaim and media attention, Yellowstone, with about 10 times the viewership, has become the most-watched cable show in the US with little fanfare. Over the last four seasons, more than 10 million people have tuned in week after week to watch this irresistible, modern-day family melodrama about patriarch John Dutton — played by a weathered, charming Kevin Costner — trying to save his Montana ranch from outside forces that range from greedy developers trying to ruin the landscape with condos to hedge funders’ intent to do even worse. (It finally received its first critical nod with a 2022 Screen Actors Guild nomination for best ensemble in a drama.)

Series cocreator Taylor Sheridan (Sicario, Hell or High Water) has built a taught, suspenseful show (that has already spawned spinoffs — the Yellowstone prequel 1883 and forthcoming Texas-based 6666) featuring a family, much like Succession’s, that is fracturing as Dutton tries to secure his legacy. And what a family it is: Beth (Kelly Reilly), the tough-as-nails daughter who is hellbent on preserving the ranch; Kayce (Luke Grimes), the estranged youngest son who lives on a nearby Native American reservation with his family; Jamie (Wes Bentley), the Harvard-educated lawyer who never quite found his place in the Dutton hierarchy; and Rip (Cole Hauser), a ranch hand with a troubled past who serves as John Dutton’s right-hand man, even for his most odious tasks. There’s also a whole cast of ranch hands and cowboys who provide bromance drama — Walker (Ryan Bingham), a smoking hot formerly incarcerated man and burgeoning country singer, is a standout, as is Jimmy (Jefferson White) a rodeo star with a history of addiction.

As the show progresses, each character has a role in keeping the ranch from falling into the wrong hands in order to hold on to the Dutton way of life. And while it’s surprising to imagine a man who owns a ranch the size of Rhode Island coming off as an underdog, John Dutton is the guy you’ll find yourself rooting for throughout the series.

It seems everywhere I turn, the buzz about Yellowstone is getting louder and louder, so it may finally get its due as a major cultural phenomenon. After a long, unsparing winter, the Montana Tourism Board better get ready for the rush of people who will inevitably come to the state to play out their Yellowstone cowboy fantasies this summer — which is exactly everything the Duttons are fighting against. —Karolina Waclawiak

Where to watch: Stream Seasons 1–3 on Peacock, purchase on Amazon Prime