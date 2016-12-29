11 Great Essays About Celebrities You Should Read
From Blac Chyna's rise to the end of Brangelina.
How Blac Chyna Beat The Kardashians At Their Own Game, by Sylvia Obell
Michael Chabon Is An Underdog On Top Of The World, by Doree Shafrir
Chris Evans' Version of Masculinity Is What We Want Right Now, by Bim Adewunmi
How Steph And Ayesha Curry Became The “Good” Black Family, by Israel Daramola
Why Do We Keep Trying To Solve A Problem Like Mariah?, by Pier Dominguez
Kristen Stewart's Complicated Appeal, by Shannon Keating
Drake Belongs To Black Women, by Hannah Giorgis
The Slow Fade of Tom Hanks, by Anne Helen Petersen
What Does A Queer Pop Star Look Like in 2016?, by Shannon Keating
How Alicia Keys Changed The Conversation About Her Image, by Niela Orr
Brangelina Is Dead; Long Live Angelina, by Anne Helen Petersen
