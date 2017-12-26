BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

13 Poems That Will Move You

reader / bestof2017

13 Poems That Will Move You

From verse about Columbus Day to trying to masturbate on election night — these poems have range.

By Tomi Obaro

Headshot of Tomi Obaro

Tomi Obaro

BuzzFeed News Reporter

Posted on December 26, 2017, at 9:49 a.m. ET

BuzzFeed News

"Barbershop" by Phillip B. Williams

“So I’m sitting in the barbershop getting my hair cut when this dude say he would kill his son if he found out he was gay.”
Photo illustration by DadJokes for BuzzFeed News; Photograph by Mike Licht

“So I’m sitting in the barbershop getting my hair cut when this dude say he would kill his son if he found out he was gay.”

"Record" by Danniel Schoonebeek

“May of that year / he began to debate killing himself. / Debate not contemplate.&quot;
Ted McGrath for BuzzFeed News

“May of that year / he began to debate killing himself. / Debate not contemplate."

When The Therapist Asks You To Recount, You Have To Say It, by Aricka Foreman

“It happened while I thought about grace, how a lady / handles her body.
Amber Smith for BuzzFeed News

“It happened while I thought about grace, how a lady / handles her body.

ADVERTISEMENT

"B.F.F.", by Hieu Minh Nguyen

“I lay in the dark &amp; stretch the portrait / of a white woman across my face / until it splits.&quot;
Robin Bilardello for BuzzFeed News

“I lay in the dark & stretch the portrait / of a white woman across my face / until it splits."

"I Knew I Wasn't Poor," by Jan Beatty

&quot;I knew I wasn’t poor, / because I could always eat / at the restaurant where I waitressed.&quot;
Janet Hansen for BuzzFeed News

"I knew I wasn’t poor, / because I could always eat / at the restaurant where I waitressed."

Two Poems About A Controversial Emmett Till Painting by Rachel Eliza Griffiths

&quot;In paint you&#x27;re still pulling him / out of the river. Still taking the skin / off (again) with a bullet brush.&quot;
Lettering by Adrian Meadows for BuzzFeed News; "Open Casket" courtesy the artist

"In paint you're still pulling him / out of the river. Still taking the skin / off (again) with a bullet brush."

"On The Night Of The Election" by Franny Choi

&quot;I tried to touch myself / in the hotel room / when the bar closed / before I’d had enough,&quot;
Jennifer Heuer for BuzzFeed News

"I tried to touch myself / in the hotel room / when the bar closed / before I’d had enough,"

ADVERTISEMENT

"It's Not Fitness, It's A Lifestyle" by Nicole Sealey

&quot;I’m waiting for a white woman / in this overpriced Equinox / to mistake me for someone other / than a paying member.&quot;
Getty Images

"I’m waiting for a white woman / in this overpriced Equinox / to mistake me for someone other / than a paying member."

"Buen Esqueleto" By Natalie Scenters-Zapico

&quot;Life is short, and I tell this to mis hijas.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Pedro Sanches for BuzzFeed News

"Life is short, and I tell this to mis hijas."

Follow Him” By Jenny Zhang

“it happened to me: / I dated a white anarchist / who made me do all the dishes / while he crowdfunded his trip to Rojava”
Hokyoung Kim for BuzzFeed News

“it happened to me: / I dated a white anarchist / who made me do all the dishes / while he crowdfunded his trip to Rojava”

"Living On Earth" By Alex Dimitrov

&quot;What does the moon know of our language, / our care for its perceived loneliness / which may be its one joy.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Beena Mistry for BuzzFeed News

"What does the moon know of our language, / our care for its perceived loneliness / which may be its one joy."

ADVERTISEMENT

"Columbus" by Maggie Smith

&quot;What else / have I claimed that was not mine?&quot;
Ted McGrath for BuzzFeed News

"What else / have I claimed that was not mine?"

"Cotton Candy" by Kaveh Akbar

&quot;My mother wept nightly for eight years / my living curled its hands / around her throat not choking exactly.&quot;
Jared Moossy/Redux

"My mother wept nightly for eight years / my living curled its hands / around her throat not choking exactly."

"Woo Woo Roll Deep" by Angel Nafis

&quot;You can’t tell us / shit. We always down for the miracle.&quot; Tap to play GIF Tap to play GIF
Loveis Wise for BuzzFeed News

"You can’t tell us / shit. We always down for the miracle."

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT