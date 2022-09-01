Serena Williams's Legacy Is Secured

Her response was quintessential Serena Williams, her modus operandi, the thing that makes her one of the greatest athletes of all time: a deep, blistering self-belief that she can summon from the depths, whether she’s facing down match points, racist crowds, or her own grief.

So much ink has been spilled about Serena’s physical prowess — that otherworldly serve, her athleticism and flexibility — but it’s her mental fortitude, her ability to come back from a disappointing set, devastating double fault, or unforced error that is her crowning achievement. That belief makes watching her play in the 2022 US Open, which she told Vogue (naturally) will be the last tournament of her singles career, thrilling.

“For years, I’ve had a target on my back,” Williams told Fernandez. Now she’s playing like she has nothing to lose, because she truly doesn’t. With 23 Grand Slam singles titles, more than any other tennis player currently playing, her legacy is secure. She has an adorable daughter and a doting Wife Guy husband, a venture firm, and a huge international fanbase of people, famous and not, who can gush for hours about her impact and influence.

Williams’s first match on Monday had the portent of a goodbye, with people attending just to say they were there when she retired, a narrative she upended by winning so decisively. She hasn’t won a Grand Slam since 2017, when she was two months pregnant with her daughter, but Wednesday’s match featured the kind of tennis from Williams that had me wondering about what-ifs and probabilities. I mean, to see this remarkable woman, almost 41 years old, slamming cross-court forehand winners, sprinting to the net, serving at more than 110 miles per hour — how can you not root for her? How can you not begin to think…could she? Could she win it all?

It was that flicker of renewed possibility and belief that made me realize just how much I’m going to miss watching Williams play. I felt like I grew up with her; she was the first and maybe only athlete I saw aspects of myself in. I’m going to miss watching her make quick work of my own skepticism, my own disbelief.