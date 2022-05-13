Six New TV Shows To Watch This Weekend

True crime can be seriously hit or miss for me — a disturbing scene in the second episode of The Staircase was enough to make me quit the show — but I’ve been really compelled by FX’s limited series Under the Banner of Heaven, starring Andrew Garfield as a Mormon police officer investigating the grisly murder of a woman and her 15-month-old baby by religious fundamentalists. (Lots of others have been similarly compelled; it’s the most in-demand new show right now according to data reported in the Wrap)

The series is an adaptation of John Krakauer’s 2005 nonfiction book of the same title, and like the book, it investigates two twinned histories: that of the Church of Latter-day Saints (or the LDS, a movement of restorationist Christianty that practices Mormonism), and the 1984 murder of Brenda Lafferty and her daughter Erica. (I’m honestly not as into the historical flashbacks; I think I’m just too intellectually lazy at this point in my life. I should just, like, read the Wikipedia page about LDS history and then I’ll actually understand what’s going on.) The modern-day story is interesting enough on its own: Who are these men with braided beards that are currently suspected for the murder — besides almost definitely polygamists and violent misogynists — and who are they targeting next? I also just love watching Andrew Garfield, who is wonderful as always. —Shannon Keating

Where to watch: Hulu

I Love That For You

I’ve only seen four episodes of I Love That For You, and usually it’d be difficult for me to make a strong recommendation having seen so little of a show, but this one is an exception.

The show stars SNL alum Vanessa Bayer as Joanna Gold, a childhood cancer survivor with dreams of becoming a host on the home shopping channel SVN. When an opportunity arises for an opening at the beloved network, Bayer takes it. At last, she’s able to work with her longtime hero, Jackie Stilton, a 30-year veteran of the channel played by the always perfect Molly Shannon. But the job isn’t as simple as it seems, and right after a disastrous on-camera moment that costs the network money, Bayer is fired by the head of the network, Patricia (the iconic Jenifer Lewis). To save herself, Bayer lies and says she has cancer, even though she hasn’t had the illness since she was a child. Patricia sees this as an opportunity to play on the emotions of viewers and boost sales.

Joanna keeps her lie close to the vest (the only people who know are her parents), and you see the internal strife it causes as she rises in the ranks at the network while her colleagues become increasingly jealous. Matt Rogers of Las Culturistas notoriety shines as the irascible Darcy, dedicated assistant to Patricia, satisfying his bosses every desire even if he sometimes objects to the logic behind her thinking. Darcy, along with Ayden Mayeri's skeptical Beth, are workplace comrades who gripe about Joanna’s seeming overnight ascent at the network, meaning it may only be a matter of time before the bogus cancer story starts to crumble. Even if Darcy or Beth don’t find out Joanna’s secret, the ending of Episode 4 complicates her lie in a way that’ll surely make viewers queasier the longer she keeps the charade going. The show is a delight, and the four episodes I saw left me wanting more, wishing I could binge the remainder of the season. —Michael Blackmon

Where to watch: Showtime