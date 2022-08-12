Lesbians, lesbians, lesbians, and also baseball. That’s everything I wanted from this Abbi Jacobson and Will Graham adaptation of A League of Their Own, and damn do they deliver. The pilot of the Amazon series opens with a familiar scene from the 1992 movie: Chicago’s Wrigley Field in 1943, women gathering from all across the country to try out for the All-American Girls Professional Baseball League.

But that’s about where the similarities end. Instead of Geena Davis’s quiet Dottie reluctantly joining the league for her sister, we see Jacobson’s Carson Shaw escaping her unfulfilling life as a housewife. Instead of Madonna’s hypersexual Mae and Rosie O’Donnell’s wisecracking Doris, we get Greta (D’Arcy Carden) and Jo (Melanie Field), sarcastic, sexy best friends who keep each other safe in a world that criminalizes queerness. Instead of a single shot of an unnamed Black woman throwing a baseball farther than expected, we get Max (Chanté Adams), who shows up and out at the Wrigley Field tryout only to be rejected and go on her own incredible journey to become a professional baseball player. All the Peaches are complex women struggling to achieve their own versions of success and freedom. While the show doesn’t necessarily have anything new to say about the big issues it tackles — sexism, racism, anti-gay behavior, and intersections thereof — the joy found in watching the Peaches begin to truly express themselves is undeniable. The cherry on top? The season finale is a pitch-perfect sports epic, on par with the “Mud Bowl” episode of Friday Night Lights or the Season 1 finale of Ted Lasso. ALOTO does right by its characters and all the fans of the original who wondered why Geena Davis and Madonna never kissed. —Krutika Mallikarjuna

Where to watch: Prime Video