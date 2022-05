34 Books You’ve Got To Read This Summer

The Zalvidar family has run a famous dragon fighting arena for 500 years, but when someone sabotages their five hundredth anniversary show, unleashing the dragons and causing mayhem and death, 18-year-old flamenco dancer Zarela Zalvidar’s father almost dies. He’ll never be able to fight dragons again. Zarela is determined to save her family’s arena, but it seems like everyone is against her. The head of the Dragon Guild refuses to believe sabotage was involved in the arena’s disaster and instead blames Zarela’s father. He forces her to pay a heavy fine to the guild. The only way to save the arena is to become a Dragonadoor like her father, but after a dragon killed her mother when Zarela was a child, she fears dragons almost as much as she fears losing her family’s legacy. She hires the stubborn and attractive Arturo Díaz de Montserrat to train her as a Dragonadoor, but he believes it’s wrong to fight the dragons. She has four weeks to learn dragon fighting skills to earn enough money to save the arena, but in the meantime, she also has a crime to solve. Someone is out to ruin the Zalvidor family, and they’re willing to murder to get their way. I listened to this intense fantasy on audio, delightfully narrated by Ana Osorio. —Margaret Kingsbury

