35 New Books You Won’t Be Able To Put Down

Set in Reid’s beloved universe, we follow Carrie Soto — the infamous tennis player who made an appearance in Malibu Rising — throughout her successful career, beginning when she’s a young child. In 1994, when the fiercely talented Nikki Chan is coming for her record, Carrie decides to emerge from retirement to reclaim it, and she’ll do it with her father by her side. As her coach, her father has always pushed her to be the best she can be, and Carrie’s kept up that mindset throughout her life: She must be the greatest. She must not fail. It’s why the media dubs her the “Battle-Axe,” though many prefer to describe Carrie as the b-word. Carrie wants to prove herself and excel within the rankings, but in order to continue to improve, she’ll need Bowe Huntley’s help. And as a tennis player himself, Bowe also wants to find success before calling it quits. Reid’s impactful story is about ambition and drive and what it means to be a woman who wants it all while the world is watching. Carrie is rough, hardened, and at times selfish, but her resilience and dedication to the sport, and to the ones she loves, soften her as a character. Reid’s latest does not disappoint. —Farrah Penn

