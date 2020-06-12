Dave Chappelle Just Dropped A New Comedy Special And It’s Scathing

Undoubtedly raw, 8:46 , Chappelle's set about George Floyd and the killings of Black people feels like the first meaningful mainstream art to emerge from this particular moment.

Netflix / Via screenshot Dave Chappelle in his new comedy special 8:46

Late last night, without any warning, Dave Chappelle released a new half-hour special for free on YouTube, called 8:46.

On the YouTube page for the video, released through Netflix’s comedy channel, there’s a simple note: “From Dave: Normally I wouldn’t show you something so unrefined, I hope you understand.” It also refers viewers to the Equal Justice Initiative, a nonprofit organization spearheaded by Bryan Stevenson that works to end mass incarceration and the death penalty. The special, a 27-minute set filmed on June 6 in Yellow Springs, Ohio, where Chappelle lives, is incendiary and brilliant — part sermon, part history lesson, part eulogy. Certainly compared to his most recent specials, where he has toyed with disappointing anti-trans rhetoric and refused to seriously contend with the ways in which he has downplayed Black women’s claims of sexual assault, 8:46 is a relief and a return to form. It is a heartening reminder of what Dave Chappelle does best: tell a great story. This story is one of unfathomable cruelty and injustice, but also resilience. Evoking the undeniably surreal times we are living in, the special begins with footage of chairs and tables spaced apart in a field, marked with chalk for social distancing purposes. A diverse array of masked attendees get their temperatures checked before filing into the outdoor theater. As night falls, Chappelle comes out onto the stage, clutching a red Solo cup and an unlit cigarette. “This is weird and less than ideal circumstances to do a show,” he says early on. “But the only way to figure out if this shit will actually work is to do the goddamn show.”

The special is part sermon, part history lesson, part eulogy.

He spends a few minutes thanking the young people who have been protesting. “I’m very proud of you,” he says. “These kids are excellent drivers,” he adds. “I am comfortable in the backseat of the car.” It’s a great metaphor and an indication that Chappelle has been listening to the calls for celebrities to “say something,” and that he has been quiet by design. “Do you want to see a celebrity right now?” he quips later on. “Do we give a fuck what Ja Rule thinks? This is the streets talking for themselves. They don’t need me right now. I kept my mouth shut.” Before he really starts the set, he makes a confession. “It’s hard to talk about George Floyd, so I’m not going to do it yet,” he says. He sits on a stool and lets out a heavy, bone-deep sigh, then consults his black book of jokes — another indication that this show is unpolished, less practiced. He pokes fun at a couple the camera doesn’t show us — two friends, one of whom is Black and the other white. “It’s going to be a quiet ride home,” he jokes. “Enjoy your riots!” he adds, with his signature twinkling grin. The audience laughs, the first real laugh of the night. “They’re not even really riots,” he says after the audience laughter has died down. “Have you noticed that?” He takes a sip from his Solo cup and then launches into a breathtaking discursive monologue about the killing of George Floyd. “In like 1993, I’m not sure what year it was, but I was in LA. I had smoked a joint, and I was watching the movie Apocalypse Now, like just after 4 o’clock in the morning. And what later would become to be known as the Northridge earthquake happened. It felt like it started in my apartment.” He goes on, “This shit was terrifying. It was absolutely terrifying … and I was certain that I might very possibly die.” He adds, “That earthquake couldn’t have been more than 35 seconds.” Then, holding his black book like a Bible, he suddenly switches lanes: “This man kneeled on a man’s neck for 8 minutes and 46 seconds — can you imagine that?” The anger is palpable; it is jolting. He sounds like an AME pastor at the emotional climax of his sermon (though it should be noted that Chappelle converted to Islam in 1998). “He called for his mother; he called for his dead mother. I’ve only seen that once in my life. My father, on his death bed, called for his grandmother.” He hits each first syllable with emphasis, a percussive beat that stuns the audience.

There’s something about his anger in that moment that is so palpable. It is a clarifying anger.