If You're Bored, Here's Some Pop Culture To Consume

Weird was released on the Roku Channel in early November while I was stuck at home with a cold. I truly had no expectations for the film, so I was shocked — truly shocked — when this unhinged parody about Weird Al Yankovic (or some version of him) managed to animate some slaphappy musical moments from my youth without veering into predictable fan service or making me question whether the whole experience was just emotionally predatory nostalgia.

I’d try to summarize the plot here, but it honestly is too deranged to make any sense. Weird doesn’t pretend to be a true story. And unlike other self-serious biopics of late, it doesn’t attempt to expose truths about the music industry, ambition, artistry, or the social and political climate of the 1980s, either. There’s no hand-wringing about whether they accurately and respectfully handle the details of Yankovic’s life. It’s just a romp for people who have a soft spot for both Daniel Radcliffe and “Amish Paradise” — two things I never would have thought I’d say in the same sentence, but here we are.

Weird was reportedly shot in 18 days on a budget of about $8 million (a figure Roku didn’t confirm when I asked). The made-for-TV movie, produced by Funny or Die, doesn't make money from downloads or subscriptions or ticket sales — the Roku Channel’s model is advertising based, and it seems that removing the pressure of the box office gave the filmmakers more room to get very silly. Those who saw the oddball film have largely enjoyed it. Weird has an 83% rating from critics on Rotten Tomatoes. The movie was nominated for a few Critics Choice Awards, and it recently won the Toronto International Film Festival’s Midnight Madness Award, an honor decided by audiences for offbeat genre films.

The essence of the movie’s joy is that it is so unexpected. There were moments when I very literally cried laughing, and said out loud to no one in particular, “It’s just so stupid!” I hope no one mistakes this for an insult. —Venessa Wong

Where to watch: the Roku Channel