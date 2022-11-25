25 Book Recommendations For The Holiday Season

This memoir by a New Yorker staff writer is a moving story about grief and love in equal measure. In 2016, Schulz’s father, a gregarious Jewish refugee who spoke six languages and eventually became a successful lawyer, died. The first section of the book, “Lost,” charts the capricious nature of Schulz’s grief, the way it manifests as profound irritation, even boredom. It’s an expansion of a 2017 essay she wrote that’s about both her and her father’s penchant for losing things as well as a larger meditation on loss more generally.

The second section, “Found,” tells the story of how Schulz fell in love with her wife, Casey Cep, only a few months before her father would die, while the last section, “And,” acknowledges the queasy coexistence of both joy and suffering.

Throughout the book, Schulz goes on tangents, weaving bits of trivia and ephemera in the charming (or grating depending on your point of view) manner of an avid reader and a New Yorker staff writer, which both Schulz and her wife are. But it’s really the wisdom of her reflections that stay with me: “how lovely life is, and how fragile and fleeting.” —T.O.

A Heart That Works

by Rob Delaney