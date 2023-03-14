31 Books Coming Out This Spring That You’ll Love

The writer Dederer expands on her 2017 Paris Review essay about loving the work of artists who have done horrible things, encouraging readers to see that there’s no one-size-fits-all solution to the issue of consuming art made by problematic individuals. Using examples as wide-ranging as Woody Allen, Ernest Hemingway, and Sylvia Plath, she presents a compelling case for not only critically evaluating “great” art, but also forming our own unique relationships with these artists. Compelling and eminently accessible, this book changed the way I think about consuming art and culture for the better. —D.V.

Unlikeable Female Characters: The Women Pop Culture Wants You to Hate by Anna Bogutskaya (Sourcebooks; May 9)

While audiences have historically praised male characters who’ve been difficult as antiheroes, viewers are still repelled by women characters who exhibit the exact same traits. But film programmer Anna Bogutskaya has always been drawn to these messy, complicated women characters. Her book’s thesis looks at who’s given the privilege of being off-putting onscreen, and it’s kind of surprising this book didn’t already exist. There’s nothing compelling or grounded about a perfect character, she writes, and “behind unlikeability lies humanity, which is flawed by default and necessity.” The three “golden ages” for the unlikeable women we see on TV and in movies, she offers, were the pre-Code 1930s, 1990s, and today. Bogutskaya explores nine different character tropes in pop culture ) and how they have evolved over time. Succession’s Shiv (Sarah Snook), she says, is notable for being written as “a failure, a Bitch in her flop era.” From Barbara Stanwyck to Lana Del Rey, Regina George to Amy Dunne, Unlikeable is an awesome reconsideration of the TV and film canon and its patriarchal gaze. — Emerson Malone

