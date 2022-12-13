26 Songs That Defined 2022

I remember the first time I heard “Thousand Miles.” I was alone on a bus to West Hartford, Connecticut, to visit my best friend this past spring, and the song was playing on iHeart Radio. I was drawn by Laroi’s raspy plea for a lover coming his way to turn around, because, it seems, he knows he is bad news. His notes climax in the chorus, “If I was you, if I was you then I would stay / A thousand miles away.” Now, a normal person would have thought almost anything at that moment besides what I thought, which was, “Wait…is that grammatically correct?” “Thousand Miles” no doubt succeeds as a catchy song about a self-aware, self-destructive heartbreaker who will never change even if he wanted to (“for youuuuuuu”), but I think it really was stuck in my head for most of 2022 because I couldn’t stop going over the grammar of this lyric. The answer to my idiotic question is, no, it is not grammatically correct. It should be “if I were you,” not “was you.” “The Kid should’ve used the subjunctive mood to convey that his statement was contrary to fact,” BuzzFeed News’ copy editor Sarah Schweppe explained to me. It’s a common mistake in songs, she added. Taylor Swift sang “if I was a man” in her 2019 song “The Man.” Miranda Lambert has a song called, “If I Was a Cowboy.” A 1985 hit song by Midge Ure is titled “If I Was.” Only Beyoncé got it right with “If I Were a Boy,” Schweppe told me, but “as this mistake becomes more and more commonplace, grammar may change to reflect that.” Anyhow, now you know. I’m sorry if this ruined a perfectly good 2022 song for you. Bet you wish you were a thousand miles away from me right now. —V.W.

