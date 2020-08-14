If You're A Parent, Fill Out This Form

Whether you’re an essential worker terrified of bringing the virus home to your kids or lucky enough to be able to work from home but struggling to balance work with childcare — it’s an interesting time to be a parent right now, to say the least.

“On my worst days I wonder why I had children just to neglect them for most of the day,” wrote Venessa Wong in a recent essay.

As fall approaches and parents grapple with whether or not to send their children to school, we want to hear from you. How are you coping? What are things you wish other people knew right now? What are some tips you’ve come up with or joys you’ve found? Please fill out this form and we may contact you to be featured in a future BuzzFeed News story. ●