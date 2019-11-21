Here Are The 2019 National Book Award Winners
Congratulations to them!
The fiction award went to Trust Exercise by Susan Choi.
The finalists were:
Sabrina & Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine
Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James
The Other Americans by Laila Lalami
Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips
The nonfiction award went to The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom.
The finalists were:
Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom
What You Have Heard Is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance by Carolyn Forché
The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer
Solitary by Albert Woodfox with Leslie George
The poetry award went to Sight Lines by Arthur Sze.
The finalists were:
The Tradition by Jericho Brown
“I”: New and Selected Poems by Toi Derricotte
Deaf Republic by Ilya Kaminsky
Be Recorder by Carmen Giménez Smith
The award for translated literature went to Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming by László Krasznahorkai, translated by Ottilie Mulzet.
The finalists were:
Death Is Hard Work by Khaled Khalifa; translated by Leri Price
The Barefoot Woman by Scholastique Mukasonga; translated by Jordan Stump
The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa; translated by Stephen Snyder
Crossing by Pajtim Statovci; translated by David Hackston
The award for young's people literature went to 1919: The Year That Changed America by Martin Sandler.
The finalists were:
Pet by Akwaeke Emezi
Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks by Jason Reynolds
Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay
Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby ●
