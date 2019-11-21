Here Are The 2019 National Book Award Winners

The fiction award went to Trust Exercise by Susan Choi.

The finalists were:

Sabrina & Corina: Stories by Kali Fajardo-Anstine



Black Leopard, Red Wolf by Marlon James

The Other Americans by Laila Lalami

Disappearing Earth by Julia Phillips

The nonfiction award went to The Yellow House by Sarah M. Broom.

The finalists were:

Thick: And Other Essays by Tressie McMillan Cottom

What You Have Heard Is True: A Memoir of Witness and Resistance by Carolyn Forché



The Heartbeat of Wounded Knee: Native America from 1890 to the Present by David Treuer



Solitary by Albert Woodfox with Leslie George



The poetry award went to Sight Lines by Arthur Sze.

The finalists were:

The Tradition by Jericho Brown



“I”: New and Selected Poems by Toi Derricotte



Deaf Republic by Ilya Kaminsky

Be Recorder by Carmen Giménez Smith

The award for translated literature went to Baron Wenckheim’s Homecoming by László Krasznahorkai, translated by Ottilie Mulzet.

The finalists were:

Death Is Hard Work by Khaled Khalifa; translated by Leri Price

The Barefoot Woman by Scholastique Mukasonga; translated by Jordan Stump

The Memory Police by Yoko Ogawa; translated by Stephen Snyder

Crossing by Pajtim Statovci; translated by David Hackston

The award for young's people literature went to 1919: The Year That Changed America by Martin Sandler.

The finalists were:

Pet by Akwaeke Emezi

Look Both Ways: A Tale Told in Ten Blocks by Jason Reynolds

Patron Saints of Nothing by Randy Ribay

Thirteen Doorways, Wolves Behind Them All by Laura Ruby ●



