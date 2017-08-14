16 Things To Help You Understand What Happened In Charlottesville These stories provide some crucial context. Twitter

Facebook

Copy

Here's What Really Happened in Charlottesville by Blake Montgomery —BuzzFeed News Pacific Press / Getty Images "Yes, you can blame the Nazis."

Police Stood By As Mayhem Mounted in Charlottesville by A.C. Thompson, Robert Faturechi, and Karim Hajj — ProPublica State police and National Guardsmen watched passively for hours as self-proclaimed Nazis engaged in street battles with counterprotesters. ProPublica reporter A.C. Thompson was on the scene and reports the authorities turned the streets of the city over to groups of militia armed with assault rifles.

The Ugly, Violent Clichés of White-Supremacist Terrorism by Vinson Cunningham — The New Yorker Samuel Corum / Anadolu Agency / Getty The images out of Charlottesville, Virginia, are unsettling — but also pathetic, also exasperating — for their boring timelessness.

Charlottesville and The Effort To Downplay Racism In America by Jia Tolentino — The New Yorker "Charlottesville, Virginia, feels enough like Eden that it’s always been easy to hide a certain amount of blood."

ADVERTISEMENT

Dylann Roof Is An American Problem by Bim Adewunmi — BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News "Dylann Roof is not a Dylann Roof problem — he’s an American problem. And to constantly reject this, to isolate him as a one-off — until the next one-off, of course — does us all a disservice."

White Terrorism Is As Old As America by Brit Bennett — New York Times Magazine "This is the privilege of whiteness: While a terrorist may be white, his violence is never based in his whiteness."

You're Dead, America ," a poem by Danez Smith — BuzzFeed News BuzzFeed News "i put a spell on you / it called for 3/5s of my blood / apple pie, red / bones & a full moon"

The Downfall Of YouTube’s Biggest Star Is A Symptom Of A Bigger Illness by Jacob Clifton — BuzzFeed News The schadenfreude over YouTube star Felix Kjellberg’s sudden fall from grace overlooks a much bigger, more insidious pattern of young men testing boundaries in the angriest corners of the internet.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Moneyman Behind The Alt-Right by Aram Roston and Joel Anderson — BuzzFeed News Regnery: Will Vragovic for BuzzFeed News William Regnery II, a man who inherited millions but struggled in business, tried for 15 years to ignite a racist political movement — and failed. Then an unforeseen phenomenon named Donald Trump gave legitimacy to what Regnery had seeded long before: the alt-right. Now, the press-shy white separatist breaks his silence.

How 2015 Fueled The Rise Of The Freewheeling, White Nationalist Alt-Right Movement by Rosie Gray — BuzzFeed News In a year dominated by Trump, the alt-right — a loosely connected movement related to obscure political theories and a great feel for how the internet actually works — has hit it big.

White Won by Jamelle Bouie — Slate Chip Somodevilla / Getty Images We are still the country that produced George Wallace. We are still the country that killed Emmett Till.

For The Far Right, YouTube Has Become The New Talk Radio by John Herrman — New York Times If talk radio primed listeners for Trump’s style and anticipated the US right’s current obsessions, the YouTube right is acquainting viewers with a more international message, attuned to a global revival of explicitly race-and-religion-based, blood-and-soil nationalism.

ADVERTISEMENT

Love Lives in Whitefish But So Do Neo-Nazis by Anne Helen Petersen — BuzzFeed News Tim Goessman for BuzzFeed News When neo-Nazis started trolling Whitefish, Montana, the town had to make a definitive stand against hate. But the the most deeply rooted intolerance in places like Whitefish isn't the kind that makes headlines.

Take The Statues Down by Yoni Appelbaum — The Atlantic A multiethnic democracy requires grappling honestly with the past — and recognizing the symbols of the Confederacy for what they are.

The Lost Cause Rides Again by Ta-Nehisi Coates — The Altantic Chet Strange / Getty Images The Confederate flag is directly tied to the Confederate cause, and the Confederate cause was white supremacy.

James Baldwin: How to Cool It — Esquire's landmark Q&A With James Baldwin "Black power frightens white people. White power doesn't."