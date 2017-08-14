16 Things To Help You Understand What Happened In Charlottesville
These stories provide some crucial context.
Here's What Really Happened in Charlottesville by Blake Montgomery —BuzzFeed News
Police Stood By As Mayhem Mounted in Charlottesville by A.C. Thompson, Robert Faturechi, and Karim Hajj — ProPublica
State police and National Guardsmen watched passively for hours as self-proclaimed Nazis engaged in street battles with counterprotesters. ProPublica reporter A.C. Thompson was on the scene and reports the authorities turned the streets of the city over to groups of militia armed with assault rifles.
The Ugly, Violent Clichés of White-Supremacist Terrorism by Vinson Cunningham — The New Yorker
Charlottesville and The Effort To Downplay Racism In America by Jia Tolentino — The New Yorker
"Charlottesville, Virginia, feels enough like Eden that it’s always been easy to hide a certain amount of blood."
Dylann Roof Is An American Problem by Bim Adewunmi — BuzzFeed News
White Terrorism Is As Old As America by Brit Bennett — New York Times Magazine
"This is the privilege of whiteness: While a terrorist may be white, his violence is never based in his whiteness."
"You're Dead, America," a poem by Danez Smith — BuzzFeed News
The Downfall Of YouTube’s Biggest Star Is A Symptom Of A Bigger Illness by Jacob Clifton — BuzzFeed News
The schadenfreude over YouTube star Felix Kjellberg’s sudden fall from grace overlooks a much bigger, more insidious pattern of young men testing boundaries in the angriest corners of the internet.
The Moneyman Behind The Alt-Right by Aram Roston and Joel Anderson — BuzzFeed News
How 2015 Fueled The Rise Of The Freewheeling, White Nationalist Alt-Right Movement by Rosie Gray — BuzzFeed News
In a year dominated by Trump, the alt-right — a loosely connected movement related to obscure political theories and a great feel for how the internet actually works — has hit it big.
White Won by Jamelle Bouie — Slate
For The Far Right, YouTube Has Become The New Talk Radio by John Herrman — New York Times
If talk radio primed listeners for Trump’s style and anticipated the US right’s current obsessions, the YouTube right is acquainting viewers with a more international message, attuned to a global revival of explicitly race-and-religion-based, blood-and-soil nationalism.
Love Lives in Whitefish But So Do Neo-Nazis by Anne Helen Petersen — BuzzFeed News
Take The Statues Down by Yoni Appelbaum — The Atlantic
A multiethnic democracy requires grappling honestly with the past — and recognizing the symbols of the Confederacy for what they are.
The Lost Cause Rides Again by Ta-Nehisi Coates — The Altantic
James Baldwin: How to Cool It — Esquire's landmark Q&A With James Baldwin
"Black power frightens white people. White power doesn't."
