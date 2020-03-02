The Coronavirus Newsletter - Monday, March 2

We’re not about sensationalizing things or freaking people out. Every day, we’ll share what we know and what the experts are still figuring out.

Guillermo Arias / Getty Images People in protective masks inside a hospital in Tijuana, Mexico.

This is the first edition of our new daily newsletter covering the coronavirus outbreak.

There's a lot we still don't know about the coronavirus outbreak that is spreading across the world. This newsletter will do its best to put everything we do know in one place each day. We're not about sensationalizing things, freaking people out, or speculating about how bad it's going to get. Every day, we'll share what we know, and what the experts are still figuring out, from here in the US and around the world. Coronavirus in the US As of Monday afternoon, there have been 100 confirmed cases and 6 deaths in the US. These numbers were accurate when we sent this out; you can get the latest figures from our live tracker.

Jung Yeon-je / Getty Images People waiting to buy face masks in Daegu, South Korea.

Coronavirus around the world As of Monday afternoon, there have been 90,279 confirmed cases and 3,085 deaths globally. These numbers are changing by the hour; you can get the latest figures from our live tracker.