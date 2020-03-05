Coronavirus Newsletter: First Cases In San Francisco, Nevada, And Tennessee

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the coronavirus outbreak . This newsletter does its best to put everything we do know in one place each day. Do you want to get everything worth knowing about the coronavirus outbreak, straight to your inbox every afternoon? Sign up for the Coronavirus Newsletter here .

As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 209 confirmed cases and 11 deaths in the US. These numbers were accurate when we sent this out; you can get the latest figures from our live tracker .

San Francisco has its first two coronavirus cases. Officials said the virus appears to be spreading locally there and is not being brought in by travelers. “We do not know at this point how they were exposed to the virus, which suggests it is spreading in the community,” said Grant Colfax, San Francisco’s public health director.

Nevada and Tennessee also reported their first confirmed cases. The Tennessee man had recently returned from a trip to Boston; the Nevada man had recently returned from Washington state.

Health Secretary Alex Azar is being sidelined in the Trump administration’s handling of the crisis, Politico reports. Azar has taken the blame in recent days for the administration’s botched response to the outbreak, centered around the slow, chaotic rollout of testing kits by federal authorities. Today, Vice President Mike Pence is visiting Seattle, the epicenter of the outbreak in the US. Azar will not be joining him.

Starbucks will temporarily stop allowing customers to bring their own reusable cups to its stores, the company announced. “Our focus remains on two key priorities: Caring for the health and well-being of our partners and customers and playing a constructive role in supporting local health officials and government leaders,” the company said in a statement.

What we’re reading

COVID-19 Isn’t as Deadly as We Think

Here’s a very convincing argument from Jeremy Samuel Faust in Slate. “We need to divert our focus away from worrying about preventing systemic spread among healthy people — which is likely either inevitable, or out of our control — and commit most if not all of our resources toward protecting those truly at risk of developing critical illness and even death: everyone over 70, and people who are already at higher risk from this kind of virus.”

Tip of the day

Is it actually possible to stop touching your face? From personal experience, it’s incredibly difficult, but you can get better at it. Emma Lord has a step-by-step guide on how to do it, including a bunch of useful little tricks to help kick the habit, ranging from wearing a scarf — it’ll make you more aware when your hands reach up there — to sticky notes on computer screens. If it works, it works.

Pics of the day

Here’s a haunting gallery of tourist sites around the world, completely abandoned. If you’ve ever been to Venice, or the Louvre, or the Trevi fountain, these will amaze you

Quote of the day:

“Per the CDC, hand sanitizer needs to contain at least 60% alcohol. Tito's Handmade Vodka is 40% alcohol...” —the social media team at Tito’s Vodka, repeatedly explaining today that you can’t use it as a hand sanitizer