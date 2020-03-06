The Coronavirus Newsletter: First Cases In Maryland, SXSW Canceled

In today's edition of Outbreak Today: The University of Washington is closing its classrooms, South by Southwest is canceled, and how South Korea is leading the world in responding to the crisis.

There’s a lot we still don’t know about the coronavirus outbreak. This newsletter will do its best to put everything we do know in one place each day. We’re not about sensationalizing things, freaking people out, or speculating about how bad it’s going to get. Do you have questions you want answered? You can always get in touch. And if you're someone who is seeing the impact of this firsthand, we’d also love to hear from you (and you can reach out to us via one of our tip line channels). And if someone forwarded this to you, you can sign up here. And with that, here’s what we know as of Friday, March 6. Coronavirus in the US As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 260 confirmed cases and 14 deaths in the US. These numbers were accurate when we sent this out; you can get the latest figures from our live tracker.

BuzzFeed News

David Ryder / Getty Images

Do you have questions about the COVID-19 outbreak? We're happy to answer them, and we’re trying out a new way of keeping in touch with our readers: you can sign up here to text with BuzzFeed News editors: joinsubtext.com/buzzfeednews What to do if you think you have coronavirus One of the most common questions we’ve been getting from readers is exactly what people should do if they feel sick and suspect it might be coronavirus. First things first: don’t panic. Even if you are infected, which is still unlikely, most people make a full recovery and do not get seriously ill. But because some people are especially vulnerable — particularly the elderly, and those who already have serious medical conditions — it’s important for every single one of us to pay attention, be good citizens and neighbors, and know how to keep each other safe. So what should you do if you think you might have it? To begin with, here are the symptoms to look out for: a fever, cough, or respiratory issues such as shortness of breath. If you have one of those symptoms, what to do next depends on a few things. We’ve put together a simple flow chart to help you know which steps to take — take a look here. Bookmark it, pass it around to friends and family, and again: don’t panic! What we’re reading How many Americans have really been tested?

The single biggest failure in the US response to the crisis has been the slow rollout of coronavirus tests. It’s still extremely hard to get tested in most states — and federal authorities are not revealing how many tests have been done. The Atlantic contacted health departments in every state and gathered the best estimate it could find, and the number is shocking: less than 2000 tests, nationwide. Tip of the day

Rejoice, window seat fans: it’s the safest seat on an airplane. You’ll find that and a whole bunch more pro tips in this guide to traveling during the outbreak. Quote of the day

“The date was really bad, but that was irrelevant to coronavirus”

— Amanda, 23, who left a self-imposed quarantine to go on a date, in Julia Reinstein’s wonderful Love In A Time Of Coronavirus Handshakes are canceled

But what do we replace them with? Foot taps? Disco hip bumps? Military-style salutes? We’re taking a poll to find out which option is the choice of the masses, please go and vote. With more than 1,000 votes already cast, a wave is currently in the lead, with the respectful-hand-held-over-heart coming in a close second.



Daniel Berehulak / Getty Images

Coronavirus around the world As of Friday, March 6, there have been 101,601 confirmed cases and 3,460 deaths globally. These numbers are changing by the hour; you can get the latest figures from our live tracker.



BuzzFeed News