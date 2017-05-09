BuzzFeed News

Reporting To You

Amazon's 20 Best-Selling Toys Include 15 Fidget Spinners And 4 Fidget Cubes

business

Amazon's 20 Best-Selling Toys Include 15 Fidget Spinners And 4 Fidget Cubes

In the top 20: 15 fidget spinners, 4 fidget cubes, and Adolescent Groot.

By Tom Gara

Headshot of Tom Gara

Tom Gara

BuzzFeed News Business Editor

Posted on May 9, 2017, at 11:15 a.m. ET

UPDATE

Since this article was published nine days ago, fidget spinners have tightened their grip on Amazon's best-seller list. The top 20 toys, as of Wednesday afternoon, include 17 fidget spinners and 3 fidget cubes.

A Nation Divided By Politics Has Been United By A Deeper And More Primal Urge: To Fidget Spin

Amazon
Amazon
Amazon
ADVERTISEMENT
Amazon

Further Reading on America's Fidget Frenzy:

Fidget Spinners Are Driving Teachers Bananas and...Sorry, I Got Distracted

(Wall Street Journal)


I'm a Teacher, and Trust Me When I Say That Fidget Spinners Are the Effing Worst

(Working Mother)


So, Teachers Realllllly Hate Those Spinner Fidget Toys

(BuzzFeed)


We Tried Fidget Spinners

(BuzzFeed)


How Fidget Spinners Became a Hula Hoop for Generation Z

(New York Times)


Meet the Woman Who Invented Fidget Spinners, the Newest Toy Craze Sweeping America

(Money)


As fidget spinner craze goes global, its inventor struggles to make ends meet

(The Guardian)

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT