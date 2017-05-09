Amazon's 20 Best-Selling Toys Include 15 Fidget Spinners And 4 Fidget Cubes
In the top 20: 15 fidget spinners, 4 fidget cubes, and Adolescent Groot.
UPDATE
Since this article was published nine days ago, fidget spinners have tightened their grip on Amazon's best-seller list. The top 20 toys, as of Wednesday afternoon, include 17 fidget spinners and 3 fidget cubes.
A Nation Divided By Politics Has Been United By A Deeper And More Primal Urge: To Fidget Spin
