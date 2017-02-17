What Americans Mean When They Talk About "Populism"

People keep talking about a “populist” wave in the making from Montana to Newcastle to Paris to Mumbai, bringing in anti-globalization or nationalistic leaders in all levels of government and challenging the postwar order.

Populism is one of those abstract labels of political movements, broadly centering around the idea of championing ordinary folks, paired with anger at the political and media establishment and various elites. In the US, Donald Trump’s willingness to lash out at the Washington establishment and the news media, paired with staggering distrust in that news media among the electorate, has been taken as evidence for Trump’s riding the popular wave into office, and as a foreshadowing of things to come. But the drivers of mass populism remain largely abstract. What is it exactly that makes voters “populist”?

We have used public opinion polling to tease out some of the factors behind the phenomenon of populism for both their strength among Americans and where they divide us politically. What we see is while Americans on average have strong concerns about “the system,” Republicans are more likely to also distrust the elites (experts, scientists, etc.) that actually run “the system.”

One central ingredient of populism is the notion that “the system,” especially the government apparatus in Washington, D.C., and globalism, disadvantage people by design. A large chunk of Americans, 47%, agree that “The system is stacked against people like me,” and a majority, 59%, disagree that “Washington, D.C., works for people like me.” But it is also a feeling of being sidelined in the modern global world order, with no access to decision making, that contributes to populism. 67% of respondents believe that "Much of what happens in the world today is decided by a small and secretive group of individuals."

There is no significant partisan difference on these three questions: It was also Bernie Sanders’ rise in the Democratic primary that was fueled by these sentiments.