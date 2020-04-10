I Was A Prison Hospice Aide Until The Coronavirus Came. Now Inmates Are Dying Alone.

This article was published in collaboration with the Marshall Project, a nonprofit newsroom covering the US criminal justice system.

Death is a word not often uttered among prisoners. When a person goes to prison, there are two days that mean the most: the day you get in and the day you get out. No one wants to get out by dying.

I know all of this not just because I’m a prisoner myself and want to see the free sky one day. I know it also because my job in here is to work in the hospice section of our prison, helping incarcerated men die. And so I know firsthand how the looming threat of COVID-19 is being absorbed by all of us behind the walls.

In 2015, my prison counselors suggested that I become a hospice aide here at Wende Correctional Facility in upstate New York. At first, I tried every excuse to get out of it: It's not for me. The sight of blood turns my stomach. Hospital smells make me queasy, etc. And then I pulled out the big gun: I'm scared of death.

To be honest, my reservations went even deeper. My mom had been battling some horrendous and mysterious health issues, which we later found out to be a terminal form of cancer. I knew that this experience would affect me personally.

And as if the universe were plotting a perfect course toward my having a job in a death ward, my son was shot nine times just two days into my hospice training. There are many awful things about being incarcerated, but perhaps the worst is being powerless when your loved ones are suffering.

That specter has been a constant for incarcerated people, long before this virus came around.

But all of my excuses made my counselors want me to join even more; they believed I was a good fit because, in their words, “I would care.”

Thankfully, although it has been a very long road, my son pulled through. My mom did not. But it was good to hear of the warmth and compassion that she received in hospice.

In a way, I thought to myself at the time, maybe helping guys who had come to the end of their lives in prison, and knowing that some of them were suffering from the very same things that my own mother did, might be cathartic—an atonement in a spiritual sense. What I couldn’t give to my own family, I could give to others.

So I began my two-week training.

Hospice aides are trained to help read and write our patients’ mail, because some are too weak to do so, or they never learned in the first place. We also feed and groom them. By the time a patient gets to hospice, they typically do not care about their appearance, but it is important for their dignity to keep them clean.

We spoon feed them and give them ice chips, even though many patients lose their appetite by the time they’re with us. We help pray with and for them, and we offer an ear.

Sometimes there are confessions, or conversations about dreams that will go unfulfilled. In our training, we learned to be nonjudgmental when the laments of the dying are voiced. But I found early on that it is far from easy to “just see a human being” when you learn of their deepest and darkest secrets—some having to do with what they were convicted of and others you wish you never knew about.

Early on, a patient in hospice revealed to me that he was a rapist while we were eating dinner. He told me that his victims were his 12-year old niece and 13-year-old nephew. I will call him Mr. A.

Mr. A needed simple things from us: lotion for the dying skin on his legs, an occasional refill of ice in his pitcher, pillows fluffed. He loved the pudding that the nurses gave him, because it didn't make him vomit.