Republicans Just Voted To Ask Trump To #ReleaseTheMemo. Here's What You Need To Know.

The House Intelligence Committee voted Monday to make public a memo that questions the integrity of the Trump-Russia investigation. Here's what that memo is about.

The dossier, first published by BuzzFeed News, alleges links between Russian officials and Trump associates including Page. Written by a former British intelligence officer, the dossier was commissioned by a Washington, DC, research firm that Hillary Clinton’s campaign and the Democratic National Committee hired to investigate Trump.

The memo is a four-page report written by Republican staff members of the House Intelligence Committee that questions how the Department of Justice received approval from the secretive Foreign Intelligence Surveillance Court to monitor an adviser to Trump’s presidential campaign. The memo has not been disclosed, but it is reportedly critical of the Department of Justice and the FBI for relying on what's known as "the dossier" to persuade the court in 2016 to issue a warrant to monitor the adviser, Carter Page .

The decision whether to declassify the memo will be made by President Trump.

Congressional Republicans say their memo will prove once and for all that the DOJ and FBI used tainted information in a politically biased investigation. Democrats say the memo is selective, misleading, and potentially harmful to national security.

Four pages and the subject of countless tweets, the memo is the nexus of a bubbling controversy over whether the Justice Department acted improperly in probing Russia’s meddling in the 2016 presidential election.

Rep. Trey Gowdy, a Republican on the intelligence committee, tacitly confirmed the memo’s contents in an appearance on Fox News Sunday. “If you think your viewers want to know whether or not the dossier was used in court proceedings, whether or not it was vetted before it was used, whether or not it's ever been vetted … then, yes, you’ll want the memo to come out,” Gowdy told Fox News Sunday host Chris Wallace.

Other House Republicans have called the memo “absolutely shocking,” “jaw-dropping,” and “outrageous” in urging its release.

Rep. Adam Schiff, the senior Democrat on the intelligence committee, has called the Republican report a “highly misleading ‘memo’ attacking the conduct of the Russia investigation by the FBI and the DOJ” and urged that it not be released. “This represents another effort to distract from the Russia probe and the Special Counsel,” Schiff said, referring to Robert Mueller’s investigation into Russian meddling in the 2016 presidential election and possible coordination with Trump associates.

After Monday's vote, Schiff said the Republicans' refusal to allow the Justice Department and the FBI to vet the document showed the partisan nature of the vote.

Will the memo be released?

Because the memo is classified, a final decision on its release falls to Trump, who has five days to make a decision. Top White House aides have strongly indicated Trump would approve releasing the memo. White House legislative affairs director Marc Short told Fox News Sunday, “I think he believes that that [memo] should be put out.”



White House press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders said Monday that Trump does not know what’s in the memo.

Democrats efforts to have their own memo released were voted down by the committee, Schiff said. That memo “points out the factual inaccuracies” of the Republican memo, according to Rep. Jim Himes, a Democrat on the intelligence committee. “We’ll try to lay out the facts … [that] this is the latest in a steady stream of unfounded allegations designed to undermine the FBI,” Himes told National Public Radio on Sunday.

Rep. Mike Conaway of Texas, the Republican who oversees the committee's Trump-Russia probe, said the Democrats' memo would be made available to all members of the House, just as the Republican memo had been initially. He also said he would consider making the minority report public.

Tom Rooney, a Republican on the committee, echoed the sentiment.

"Obviously we have gone through the process of letting our colleagues read our memo over the last several days, and I think that when the Democratic memo has gone through the same process, then it should have the same day in court, so to speak," Rooney said.

Conaway rejected Schiff's contention that the Republicans had voted to open an investigation into the Department of Justice and the FBI.

"We have oversight, constant oversight. And we have an issue that we'll disclose in the memo that you'll read... shortly, and you'll understand exactly what's going on," Conaway said.

What does the Justice Department think of the memo?

The department strongly objects to the memo’s release, telling House Intelligence Committee Chair Rep. Devin Nunes that publicizing the memo without FBI review would be “extraordinarily reckless.”

The department’s Jan. 24 letter to Nunes says the memo contains “highly classified material” that it gave the intelligence committee “confidentially.” Addressing Nunes, the letter adds, “You well understand the damaging impact that the release of classified material could have on our national security.”

The memo “alleges abuses” by the DOJ and FBI in its request to a special court for a FISA warrant, which allows law enforcement agencies to monitor suspected spies, the DOJ letter says. Applications for FISA warrants are highly secretive because they contain extensive intelligence information.

The letter was written by Stephen E. Boyd, the assistant attorney general for legislative affairs, who was appointed in 2017 by Trump. Prior to his appointment, Boyd was a spokesman for Attorney General Jeff Sessions when Sessions was a Republican senator from Alabama.

FBI Director Christopher Wray was allowed to read the memo on Sunday. Schiff said Wray's review did not resolve Justice Department concerns about the memo, and that the Republican majority had rejected a motion to have Wray come before the committee to explain any concerns.

Who is Carter Page and is he important?

Page was an unpaid foreign policy adviser to the Trump campaign from March 2016 through September 2016 whose contacts with Russians during that period raised national security concerns.

Page acknowledged to the House Intelligence Committee that in July 2016 he traveled to Moscow, where he gave a speech that was critical of US policy toward Russia and met privately with Russian officials, including the country’s deputy prime minister. Page insisted he went to Moscow as a private citizen, but acknowledged that before leaving, he mentioned the trip to Sessions, then a top campaign adviser to Trump.