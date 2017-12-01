Flynn's Plea Deal Makes It Clear He's A Key Witness. But Against Whom?

The former national security adviser might have evidence implicating Trump in crimes, but it's unclear if that's where special counsel Robert Mueller is headed.

Michael Flynn, center, stood behind the president as he displayed an executive memorandum on defeating ISIS in January. Also shown are Vice President Mike Pence, then-deputy national security adviser K.T. McFarland, retired Lt. Gen. Keith Kellogg, who is chief of staff of the National Security Council, and presidential counselor Kellyanne Conway.

WASHINGTON – Special counsel Robert Mueller’s agreement to let former White House adviser Michael Flynn plead guilty to just one count of a routine criminal charge suggests that Flynn has valuable information on senior officials in President Donald Trump’s administration or in his 2016 campaign, former federal prosecutors told BuzzFeed News Friday.

But the charge to which Flynn pleaded guilty – lying to federal officials – gives little indication of what other people or actions Mueller might be pursuing as he investigates Russia’s meddling in the presidential election and possible coordination with Trump associates.

“Mueller doesn’t want to give a road map to the other charges that may be out there,” said former federal prosecutor Jaimie Nawaday, now an attorney at Kelley Drye law firm in New York.

If Mueller had charged Flynn with a more substantial offense or a certain type of conspiracy, “that would fuel speculation about who’s next, who’s in Mueller’s orbit and what might be coming next,” Nawaday told BuzzFeed News.

With only a few Trump associates holding more seniority than Flynn held, it remains unclear whether Mueller would bring additional charges – particularly against Trump himself – or simply give a report to Congress, which could decide whether to begin impeachment proceedings.

Legal scholars have disputed whether an incumbent president can be charged criminally.

“What we really are waiting for is the ultimate chess move by the Mueller team,” former federal prosecutor Jennifer Rodgers, who is now executive director of Columbia Law School’s Center for the Advancement of Public Integrity, told BuzzFeed News. “Are they really going to look to charge up the chain, or are they charging people to gather damaging facts that will go into a report that goes to the House [of Representatives] and sets out a strong case for impeachment?”

Flynn entered his guilty plea Friday to the exact same charge that one-time campaign adviser George Papadopoulos pleaded guilty to in October. But Flynn’s plea is far more significant than Papadopoulos’ because Flynn held senior positions in both the Trump campaign and the Trump administration.