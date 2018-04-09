A Conservative Party Donor And Brexit Supporter Resigns From Cambridge Analytica Parent

Roger Gabb, who supported Britain's withdrawal from the EU, stepped down quietly last month as a director of SCL, one day after Christopher Wylie testified before parliament. Why he resigned is unclear.

A prominent supporter of Britain’s Conservative Party and backer of the country’s European Union withdrawal resigned as a director of Cambridge Analytica’s parent company the day after whistleblower Christopher Wylie told British lawmakers that an affiliated company had broken the law in its pro-Brexit campaign, BuzzFeed News has learned.

Roger Gabb resigned from SCL Group and two affiliated British companies, according to a filing April 3 with the British government’s corporate registry, Companies House. Gabb’s resignations were effective March 28, the day after Wylie testified that a Canadian company had violated campaign spending laws in swaying the 2016 Brexit vote and had “undermined democratic institutions in all kinds of countries.”

Wylie was referring to AggregateIQ, a Canadian company that he called a “franchise” of SCL. The company received millions of dollars to encourage voters to approve the 2016 referendum that requires the United Kingdom to leave the EU.

Gabb’s resignations bring to three the number of SCL officials who have left or been suspended following recent disclosures about Cambridge Analytica. Gabb could not be reached for comment, and it was unknown why he had resigned.

Steve Tatham, a retired British Royal Navy commander who specialized in psychological operations and became a contractor for SCL’s defense subsidiary, said he was “appalled” by revelations from Wylie and British news media and would no longer work with SCL. “These are not our values and standards, and we condemn them unreservedly,” Tatham said in a statement on his company’s website. “We have now withdrawn from all work with SCL.”

Tatham did not specify which disclosures appalled him. Neither Gabb nor the SCL Group gave a reason for Gabb’s resignations, which were not announced. An SCL spokesperson did not immediately return an email seeking comment.

Cambridge Analytica’s New York office issued a statement Monday evening saying that the company “did not work at all on the Brexit Referendum.” The company said it subcontracted “some software development” to AggregateIQ.

While Wylie’s testimony focused largely on the work of Cambridge Analytica and SCL Group, he also gave graphic descriptions of an intimidation campaign that he said AggregateIQ ran in Nigeria during that country’s 2015 presidential election. Wylie said the company, distributed “threatening and violent video content” online, including videos of people being dismembered, “with the intent of intimidating voters.” Wylie said SCL created AggregateIQ as its Canadian “franchise.”

AggregateIQ said in a statement that it had never been part of SCL and never signed a contract with the company. On Friday, Facebook suspended AggregateIQ from its platform because of reports the company may have improperly obtained personal information about Facebook users. Facebook previously had suspended Cambridge Analytica, SCL, and Wylie from its platform.