The American Cancer Society Now Says Colorectal Cancer Screening Should Start At Age 45 Not 50

People are getting colorectal cancer at younger ages than they have in the past.

The risk of getting colorectal cancer — particularly rectal cancer — before age 50 has increased by 51% since the mid-1990s, according to the American Cancer Society. The group issued new guidelines on Wednesday recommending that people begin screening for the disease by age 45 rather than 50.

"Someone born in 1990 has twice the risk of developing colorectal cancer in their lifetime as someone born in 1950, and four times the risk of developing rectal cancer, or cancer of the lower colon," Dr. Andrew Wolf, the lead author of the new guidelines, told BuzzFeed News.

Colorectal cancer is the fourth most common cancer in the US in both men and women, and the second-leading cause of cancer deaths. Black people, American Indians, and Alaska Natives have a greater incidence and mortality compared with other people. Overall, there are 97,000 new colon cancer cases and 43,000 new rectal cancer cases each year.

"This is a condition that I think has traditionally been considered a risk for older people but it is reaching into younger populations," said Wolf, who is an associate professor of medicine at the University of Virginia School of Medicine in Charlottesville. "It’s still uncommon but younger folks, millennials, need to be thinking about it and need to be talking to their health care providers about it."