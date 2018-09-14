A New Mexico spa was closed by health officials after an infection was possibly linked to a vampire facial procedure.

After a patron of the VIP Spa in Albuquerque, New Mexico, came down with an undisclosed infection that may have resulted from a procedure, health officials closed the salon and are offering free testing for HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C to other clients.

In particular, they are recommending testing for people who had any injection-related service at the spa, including the vampire facial — an antiaging treatment that involves collecting a person’s blood and injecting some of the components back into their face.

An inspection found that unsafe handling of needles at the spa could possibly have spread bloodborne infections such as HIV, hepatitis B, and hepatitis C to clients, a spokesperson from the New Mexico Department of Health (NMDOH) told BuzzFeed News.

“Upon inspection, officials from the New Mexico Department of Health and New Mexico Regulation and Licensing Department discovered issues with needle storage, handling, and disposal,” the spokesperson said.

You can find out more about the free and confidential testing by calling 505-670-8615 or 505-827-0006, according to the Department of Health.

“It is very important that anyone who received a vampire facial or other injection related service at the VIP Spa in May or June of 2018 come to the Midtown Public Health Office for free and confidential lab testing and counseling,” said Lynn Gallagher, NMDOH cabinet secretary, in a statement.