This Diabetes-Related Viral Tweet Shows How Clueless People Can Be
PSA: Try not to ask people with diabetes to skip checking their blood sugar, adjusting their insulin pump, or injecting insulin because you think it’s ~gross~.
Type 1 diabetes — although treatable — is a deadly and dangerous illness.
Meredith Barnes, a first-year at Texas Tech University, has had type 1 diabetes for 11 years. So when a classmate gave her a hard time about injecting insulin in class, she shared on Twitter.
A similar tweet then went viral, with 115,000 retweets and nearly half a million likes. And the thread is a great lesson in what not to say to someone with diabetes.
For example, try not to ask people to shut off their pump because it’s beeping. It’s not a cell phone y'all!
And please, please, please don’t make rude comments.
Let these people live. LITERALLY.
And if you are thinking “do they have to do that here?” the answer is YES.
If you find it "disgusting," it's simple: DON'T WATCH.
And try not to ask them to take their pump off.
If anything, these are actually great opportunities to learn some things about diabetes, whether a person has type 1, gestational (which happens during pregnancy), or type 2, which is the most common type and may or may not be treated with insulin.
