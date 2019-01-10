People In Washington, DC Have The Lowest Fertility Rate In The US

A state-by-state analysis shows the total fertility rate is much lower in some parts of the country than others.

There was a 57% difference between Washington, DC, which had the lowest total fertility rate, and South Dakota, which had the highest, according to the report from the National Center for Health Statistics.

“This is the first time we sort of focused on these particular measures at the state level, and certainly there were several noteworthy findings,” lead author Brady Hamilton, a statistician and demographer at the National Center for Health Statistics, Hyattsville, Maryland, told BuzzFeed News. “And of course one of the more striking things is the statewide differences you see in the total fertility rate.”

The total fertility rate is the estimated number of births 1,000 hypothetical women might have in their lifetime based on the age-specific birth rate in a given year. A total fertility rate of 2,100 births per 1,000 women is needed to replace a population over time, although immigration can help make up the difference.

The total fertility rate “gives you a sense of the fertility of a generation, whereas the general fertility rate is the fertility rate for a given population in a given year,” Hamilton said.

In the study, Hamilton and coauthor T.J. Mathews analyzed birth certificate data for all births in 2017, and also took a more detailed look at the three largest groups of women — non-Hispanic white, non-Hispanic black, and Hispanic women.

They found that the total fertility rate was highest in South Dakota, at 2,227 per 1,000 women, and lowest in Washington, DC, at 1,421. The rate for the US as a whole was 1,765 per 1,000 women.

The total fertility rate was above replacement level in just two states: South Dakota and Utah. No state had a total fertility rate above replacement for non-Hispanic white women, although 12 states did for non-Hispanic black women and 29 states for Hispanic women.

The general fertility rate, which is the number of births in 1,000 women ages 15 to 44, hit an all-time low, at 60.2 births in 2017, as BuzzFeed News previously reported.

That’s the continuation of a long-term trend, as fertility rates have been declining in the US for decades. For example, that number was around 69 to 70 births during the recession between 2007 and 2009.