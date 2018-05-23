Younger Women Are Now Getting Lung Cancer More Than Men And Experts Aren't Sure Why

Men have been more likely to get lung cancer than women for years, but a study of Generation X women — those born in the 1960s and 1970s — shows that has changed.

First, the good news. Fewer young people — aka those in their thirties, forties, or early fifties — are getting lung cancer than in the past, regardless of race or gender.

Why? Because fewer people are smoking, which is good. (But as an aside, more than 25% of all cancer deaths in the US are still caused by smoking, so try to quit, y'all.)

Because men in past generations were more likely than women to be cigarette smokers, men have always had higher lung cancer rates than women. But that's no longer true: Women ages 30 to 49 are now more likely to get lung cancer than men, according to a report published today in the New England Journal of Medicine.

Given that cigarette manufacturers heavily marketed cigarette brands to women starting in the 1970s, the finding is not that surprising. The first cigarette designed specifically for women, Virginia Slims, was launched in 1968 with the slogan "You've come a long way, baby" and aimed to link cigarette smoking with the women's liberation movement. And indeed, smoking behavior changed over time and more women took up the habit, although they are still slightly less likely to smoke than men.

Smoking rates in women and girls went up "dramatically" in the 1990s due to tobacco company marketing, before eventually declining, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids, and about 13% of adult women and 6% of girls in high school smoke.

"You've Come a Long Way Baby, for Virginia Slims by Philip Morris, definitely contributed to this," lead study author Ahmedin Jemal told BuzzFeed News. Jemal is the scientific vice president of the Surveillance and Health Services Research program at the American Cancer Society, which published the study with the National Cancer Institute.

Between 1995 and 1999 the lung cancer incidence — the number of cases per 100,000 women per year — was 26% lower in women ages 44 to 49 than men the same age. But between 2010 and 2014, the lung cancer incidence was 8% higher in those women.

The higher lung cancer rate in women than men was true for non-Hispanic white and Hispanic women. While lung cancer rates aren't yet higher in female non-Hispanic blacks and Asians/Pacific Islanders in the US, they are getting closer to crossing over, Jemal said.