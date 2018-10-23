Scientists Create Super Slippery, Self-Lubricating Condoms And That Seems Sort Of Genius

The only downside is that no human has actually tried these experimental condoms yet for, you know, actual sex. But what a great idea, right?

Condoms are great for preventing sexually transmitted diseases and pregnancy, but people don’t always use them when they should. In fact, about 34% men said they used condoms but not every time, and 24% of women with male partners said they used them. And at the same time, rates of sexually transmitted diseases are hitting record levels, and just under half of all pregnancies are unplanned. In an effort to make condoms a bit more, um, palatable, scientists have developed a condom that may solve at least one key problem — inadequate lubrication. These experimental rubbers are coated with special hydrophilic (meaning “water-loving”) polymers that give them a lubricantlike feel, but one that’s more durable than your average lube. “The coating that we’ve made actually holds on to the water at the surface and that’s what gives it its slippery feeling,” Mark Grinstaff, a professor of biomedical engineering, chemistry, and medicine at Boston University, told BuzzFeed News. “As soon as you put it in the presence of water or bodily fluid, it will become very, very slippery.”

How durable are they? Each one is good for 1,000 thrusts, according to a study by Grinstaff and colleagues in Royal Society Open Science. That should be more than enough, the researchers said, because the average sex act is only 100 to 500 thrusts, which TBH, still sounds like A LOT. “We were trying to test if the condom would retain its lubriciousness in extreme situation — that is why the count is that high,” Grinstaff said. That relatively high thrust count, however, has made some people speculate that maybe this means the condom is reusable. So we want to just take a minute to remind everyone that you should never, ever wash and reuse condoms, and in fact, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention tweeted about that earlier this year. “These are not reusable,” Grinstaff confirmed. These condoms are experimental, meaning they’ve never been used for sex before. And since BuzzFeed News is skeptical, and thought maybe a grad student would have been tempted to try one at home, we asked Grinstaff if it’s really true. He laughed and said, “no, we’re trying to be very good about that.” So in the new study, 13 men and 20 women 24 to 58 years old evaluated the condom’s potential by rubbing (with their fingers) three different types of latex: the polymer-coated latex, personal-lubricant-coated latex, and noncoated latex. The latex was evaluated before and after being submerged in water. “We were surprised and delighted to learn that in fact many people said they would use this condom, and more importantly those people who said they didn’t use a condom regularly, many of them indicated that they would use the condom if it had this type of property,” said Grinstaff. “So that was really encouraging.”

