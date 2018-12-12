Modern Family had a Sarah Hyland ofhad a kidney transplant in 2012 , and she's always been open about that and her health issues.

However, in a new interview with Self, she revealed that her health problems were more challenging than most people realized.

She developed organ rejection after the first transplant. In February 2017, she had to undergo dialysis three days a week, four hours at a time, for months because she had kidney failure and needed dialysis to survive.

During dialysis, the blood is removed from the body, filtered to remove toxic waste products, and then returned to the body.

Hyland had to have a port implanted in her chest to connect to the dialysis machine. Her weight dropped, and she had to take immune system–suppressing drugs that caused her face to swell. She had blood pressure spikes and developed sciatica, which causes pain that radiates to the lower back and legs.

She finally had to have the kidney — which had been donated by her father — removed in May 2017.

“At that time I was very depressed, for a long time I was contemplating suicide," she said in a video interview with Self. "I had gone through 26 years of always being a burden, of always having to be looked after, having to be cared for, because I’ve always had health issues. And it’s a really helpless feeling."

Hyland has had lifelong health issues due to kidney dysplasia, a condition that occurs before birth in which fluid-filled cysts develop instead of normal kidney tissue.

Eventually, she underwent a second kidney transplant — this time donated by her younger brother, after he was found to be a suitable tissue match — in September 2017.

"When a second family member, someone who you're supposed to look after like a little brother wants to give you a third chance at life, it’s scary, because you don’t want to fail them," she said.