A Woman's Runny Nose Turned Out To Be A Cerebrospinal Fluid Leak

Kendra Jackson was in a car accident years ago, and started having a persistent runny nose that none of her doctors could seem to explain or treat.

Kendra Jackson, who lives in Omaha, Nebraska, went to see a nasal health specialist because she had a perpetually runny nose.

Jackson was in a serious car collision five years ago. In 2013, a woman hit Jackson's parked van, throwing her face-first into the steering wheel and breaking her shoulder in two places. She needed two surgeries, underwent physical therapy for an entire year, and started having migraine headaches.

But two and half years after the collision, her symptoms started to change and worsen. While she'd had some nasal symptoms — a bit like a small cold or minor sinus problems — clear liquid started to run from her nose.

It got so bad that she was using three to four boxes of tissues a week, and had to carry them with her everywhere. But the symptoms were particularly bad at night.

"When I would wake up in the morning and I would sit up, it was like a waterfall," she said. Her pillows, nightgown, and bed sheets were soaked with fluid.

Jackson visited multiple doctors, including a specialist, but the diagnoses and treatments didn't seem to help.

Her runny nose was so bad, for so long, she even started to have suicidal thoughts, she said. No one seemed to be able to figure out what was wrong or give her a treatment that actually helped.

Finally, Jackson made an appointment with a new ear, nose, and throat specialist at Nebraska Medicine in Omaha.

"I said I am not leaving this office until you tell me what is wrong with me. I was adamant," she said.

Carla Schneider, the physician assistant who saw her at Nebraska Medicine, knew that the symptoms were worse than a typical allergic rhinitis, which is the medical term for a runny nose due to allergies, also called hayfever.

"It was evident right away that this was something that was creating a lot of dysfunction in her life," she told BuzzFeed News. "It was bothering her to the point of just feeling almost kind of depressed about it."

And the fact that she was waking up covered in fluid "was one red flag," Schneider said. "Just based on her description of the amount of drainage she was having I knew that wasn’t normal and wasn’t typical for any type of allergic rhinitis."